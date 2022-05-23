BRISTOL, Tenn. — A hard-fought first-set victory gave Parker White and Kelsey Grubb just what they needed Monday to catapult them to the Region 2D girls tennis championship.
The Marion doubles team advanced to the VHSL Class 2 tournament thanks to a 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win over Wise Central's Jaida Meade and Emilee Mullins at the Bristol Sportsplex indoor courts.
The tiebreak loss in the opening set seemed to take the wind out of Mullins and Meade's sails.
“The first set was a little rough,” Meade said. “The second one we should have pulled it out, but it’s OK.”
“It was a tough match,” Mullins said, "but we learned from it.”
STILL PLAYING
The Central players hope to take what was learned Monday and put it to use this week.
Meade is scheduled to play in the Region 2D singles tournament Tuesday at King. Meade and Mullins will then join their teammates Thursday when Central plays at Marion in the Region 2D team semifinals.
Meade said getting past a strong Lady Hurricanes squad will take a total team effort.
“We’ll need to be tough all around and we should make it,” the junior said.
Meade is the only returning player from last season’s state championship-winning squad.
HOW THEY GOT THERE
Earlier Monday, White and Grubb advanced to the regional doubles final with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Gate City’s Audrey Williams and Ryan Carter.
Meade and Mullins defeated Virginia High’s Emily Page and Maddie Bishop 6-3, 6-3 to reach the regional title match.