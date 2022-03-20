It’s not often a freshman earns the honor of player of the year on the Times News All-Southwest Virginia girls basketball team.
Then again, it’s not often a freshman breaks a VHSL scoring record and leads her team to a VHSL Class 2 championship.
Wise Central’s Emmah McAmis did just that, finishing the season with 683 points in her first year of varsity basketball to break the VHSL freshman record of 650 of Sam Brunelle, who is now playing at Notre Dame.
And McAmis led the Lady Warriors to the state title after averaging 21.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
The All-Southwest Virginia teams are composed of players from the Mountain 7 and Cumberland districts.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Robin Dotson is this year’s coach of the year after guiding the Central program to a sixth state championship since 2014.
A legend in basketball coaching circles, Dotson has 692 career wins, including 26 this past season.
Dotson, who has coached the Lady Warriors since the school’s opening in 2011, has seven girls basketball state titles in all. He also led now-closed J.J. Kelly to a championship.
Dotson also has a state championship ring in baseball that he earned as an assistant coach at Kelly.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
The defensive player of the year is Central’s Jill Sturgill.
“She’s the best ball defender in the league in my opinion,” Dotson said.
A senior guard, Sturgill averaged 10.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during her final season of high school basketball, but her biggest asset to the team was her relentlessness on defense.
As the defensive leader on a team known for its defense, she held players from top teams in the state to single digits.
UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR
Eastside’s Azzy Hammons put up big numbers throughout the season to earn underclassman of the year honors.
The freshman averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.8 steals per game.
A first-team All-Region 1D and All-Cumberland District pick, Hammons scored 568 points in her inaugural varsity season.
2021-22 Times News All-Southwest Virginia teams
First Team
Emmah McAmis, Wise Central, Fr.
Hailey Sutherland, Ridgeview, Sr.
Lakin Burke, Thomas Walker, Sr.
Brooke Frazier, Ridgeview, Sr.
Lexi Ervin, Gate City, Jr.
Abby Slagle, Union, Jr.
Second Team
Ella Seymore, Abingdon, So.
Macey Mullins, Gate City, Sr.
Anna McKee, John Battle, Sr.
Adyson Gibson, Gate City, Jr.
Kaylee Lamb, Rye Cove, Fr.