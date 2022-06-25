Emmah McAmis’ athletic ability earned her quite a few accolades during the past school year.
Her latest recognition is as the recipient of the Bill Lane Award as the Southwest Virginia Female Athlete of the Year.
WHAT A LIST
McAmis’ awards from her freshman campaign at Wise Central would fill a trophy case.
After helping lead the Lady Warriors basketball team to the VHSL Class 2 championship and breaking the VHSL record for most points scored in a season by a freshman with 683, she was named the VHSL Class 2 player of the year.
She also was the Times News Southwest Virginia player of the year after earning spots on the All-Region 2D and All-Mountain 7 District teams. McAmis already has three NCAA Division I basketball offers: from East Tennessee State, Radford and Western Carolina.
In the fall of last year, McAmis led Central’s volleyball team in service aces with 51, also powering down 513 kills and popping up 441 digs.
She was underclassman of the year on the All-Southwest Virginia team, made the VHSL Class 2 all-state second team and was a first-team selection on the all-regional and all-district squads.
McAmis continued to show her athletic abilities this past spring by eclipsing Region 2D track and field records on the way to winning championships in the 100 and 200 meters. She went on to finish third at state in the 100 and fourth in the 200.
McAmis was selected the Times News’ top female sprinter in Southwest Virginia.
KEEP WORKING
All of the honors, remarkable as they are, are made even more so because they came in McAmis’ freshman campaign. She has three years to get better on the high school level, and she said that’s exactly what she intends to do.
“There are things I can improve and I have some goals that I still want to achieve,” McAmis said. “I’ve gotten a year of experience (at the varsity level) and I know now what it’s like. I just want to get better.”
She also said she wants a repeat state championship in basketball — after winning a regular-season league title with the Lady Warriors, of course — plus some championship trophies in volleyball and state rings from her efforts on the track.
Robin Dotson, who coaches McAmis in basketball, has seen quite a few top athletes during his VHSL Hall of Fame career. He said McAmis has the drive to make all of her athletic pursuits a reality.
“The sky is the limit for what she can do in this game,” Dotson said. “Emmah is an exceptional athlete with an incredible motor and desire. She is an intense competitor and a great teammate.
“She is either scoring for us or creating scoring opportunities for her teammates.”
McAmis said she knows all her efforts in the offseason will help her achieve her goals for herself and her teammates during her sophomore year.
“I realize how much hard work pays off and I just want to keep working,” McAmis said.
“I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. It’s awesome.”