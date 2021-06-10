BLACKSBURG, Va. — Tennis holds a special place in the hearts of many Wise countians, and many will be glad to see a state championship return to a familiar place.
On Thursday at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center on the campus of Virginia Tech, the Wise Central squad captured its first VHSL Class 2 team championship with a sweep of Poquoson 5-0.
“This is really special and with the group of girls, it’s even better,” Central coach Angie Duncan said. “Experience today carried us through some very tight matches.”
The Lady Warriors capped off the season unbeaten at 12-0 and added to the already rich tradition of J.J. Kelly tennis, which won eight state championships in a 10-year period.
Kelly consolidated with Pound in 2011 to create Wise Central. The last state championship for the Lady Indians came in 1996.
“When Central consolidated, they took on the same mentality and the girls have just continued to raise the bar,” Duncan said.
For Duncan, getting over the hump has finally come to fruition.
The Lady Warriors fell in three previous Class 2 finals to Maggie Walker Governor’s School (2017) and to Gate City (2015 and 2016).
“Getting over that hump is a really special feeling,” Duncan said. “The toughness of this team is amazing. We joke about it, but we call Tellie (Stafford) ‘little bulldog’ because she’s a Georgia fan, but she also never gives up.
“Tellie has been down in some other matches this year and has come back to win.”
“My aunt played for J.J. Kelly and our program is one that’s very prideful,” senior Hannah McAmis said. “We’ve had all kinds of people show up to our games. It feels really good knowing that we’ve forwarded the history of the program.”
McAmis — who is slated to play in Friday’s state doubles semifinal match with Stafford — had to rally big time in her No. 1 singles match against Kristen Kopczynski.
McAmis won the first set convincingly, but lost the second 6-1. In the third, she was down early 2-1, but rallied to win four of the next five games.
“My match was really hard. The first thing I told that girl when we came off the court was that she was a great player,” McAmis said. “It was a fight the whole way. I just calmed down and played the way that I needed to play in order to finish it.”
Stafford, a notoriously slow starter, was down 4-1 in the first set of her singles match, but rallied in a big way to finish off Jessica Washburn in resounding style, taking seven of the last eight games in the first and winning all six in the second.
“This is actually my second one this year. I won another one in competition cheer,” Stafford said. “It feels pretty good. My biggest motivation was that I didn’t want to go into a third set because that would’ve gotten hot.
“I’m always a slow starter because I’m nervous playing new people. Once I figured it out, I was able to get it going.”
Sydney Linkous finished off the match for the Lady Warriors, defeating Sarah Litton after giving away a late 5-4 lead in the second.
Stafford and McAmis will battle Radford’s Harper Minarick and Taylor Adams back at Virginia Tech on Friday, beginning at 9 a.m. for a spot in the finals later in the day.
In the Class 2 boys’ state championship match, John Battle swept Poquoson for the gold.