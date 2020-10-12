GREENEVILLE — Sullivan Central’s last volleyball season has become one for the books.
The Lady Cougars added another chapter Monday when they captured a dramatic 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 17-25, 15-13 win over Seymour in the Region 1-AA tournament semifinals at Greeneville.
Central (20-5) clinched its first trip to the regional championship game as well as to the sectionals since 2004.
The Lady Cougars will play Greeneville in the region final on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Greene Devils ended Sullivan South’s season with a 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 20-25, 15-5 win in their semifinal.
DRAMATIC ENDING
Central appeared to be on cruise control through the first two sets before the Lady Eagles found another gear.
“That was just our second five-set match of the season and it couldn’t come at a better time,” Central coach Logan Kemp said. “I think in those tense moments, senior leadership definitely was able to shine through. We really rode the backs of our seniors during that fifth set.”
Power hitting was the theme for the match and Central’s balanced attack proved crucial. Taylor Wilson had 11 kills for the Lady Cougars, Elaina Vaughn had 10 and Madi Harr finished with nine.
Lauren Patterson had a stellar contest with 17 kills and three blocks for Seymour.
“We knew that was what was going to happen,” Kemp said. “We talked about their tendencies and we knew that coming into this they were really going to feed the ball to her.”
END OF A DYNASTY
South’s run as one of the state’s most dominant volleyball schools might have come to an end, but it didn’t happen without a fight.
“I’m very proud of this team and I don’t feel like they’ve let us down at all,” South coach Wendy Ratliff said. “They let me put them anywhere on the floor and they just kind of made a go of it. I’m super proud of them.”
The Lady Rebels (14-11) got 17 kills from Rachel Miller, nine from Izzy Musick, seven from Allie Jordan and six from Riley Haynie. Molly Williams added 33 digs and Olivia Delung recorded 39 assists.
Greeneville (24-5) got 12 kills, five blocks and 13 digs from Nikkayla Stewart, 10 kills from Takiya Curry, nine kills from Jocelyn Gillespie, eight kills and five blocks from Lauren Bailey, eight kills from Chloe Marsh, 20 digs from Emma Renner and 13 digs from Jules Aiken.
Since the program’s inception in 1980, South made 31 state tournament appearances, won five state titles and finished as state runner-up four times.
South is being consolidated with county schools Central and North next year to form West Ridge.