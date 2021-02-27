BLOUNTVILLE — Bre Yarber reached a major milestone and turned in a superb performance that helped keep Sullivan Central’s basketball season alive.
Yarber surpassed 2,000 points for her career, totaling 25 in a 71-58 win over Greeneville in the Region 1-AA girls basketball quarterfinals Friday night.
Yarber also had 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots.
“Bre is a great player,” Lady Cougars coach Kristi Walling said. “She can do so many things and score in so many ways.
“I’m proud of my kids. They took care of the ball and hit some outside shots that we haven’t been hitting lately. And we made some free throws down the stretch.”
Central (19-9) advanced to Monday’s semifinals and will travel to play state power Grainger (30-3) at 7 p.m.
Greeneville junior point guard Delana DeBusk was forced to leave the game after suffering an epileptic seizure while bringing the basketball up the floor early in the third quarter. She was taken to a local hospital but appeared to be fine before departing.
“Delana DeBusk is more important than that little round basketball, that’s for sure,” said Greeneville coach Annette Watts. “This team loves her and she loves them. She will be fine.”
At the 7:22 mark of the third, DeBusk reached the logo at midcourt before leaning back and to her left with her head tilted up toward the roof. She then fell to the floor and began convulsing before her family, Watts, Dr. Todd Aiken of Greeneville and Greeneville’s team trainer rushed to help.
Nearly 10 minutes passed before an alert DeBusk was lifted into a wheelchair and taken out of the gym.
DeBusk returned to Greeneville’s bench in the wheelchair for a short time. But once EMTs arrived, Greeneville athletic director Brad Woolsey said DeBusk was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
DeBusk was diagnosed with epilepsy last year, according to Watts.
“It had been six months since she had (a seizure),” the coach said. “We know she has this condition. We know what to do if she has a seizure. Still, it was extremely scary.”
“Tonight was a tough overall emotional game,” Walling said. “As a coach, you never want to see any player go down. DeBusk is a fantastic player. I love the fire she plays with.”
Jaelyn West and Rachel Niebruegge also came up big for the Lady Cougars. West finished with 18 points and Niebruegge added 17.
Tambryn Ellenburg led Greeneville with 16 points. Chloe Marsh and Anna Shaw each added 10. Leading scorer Lauren Bailey, DeBusk and Grace Hayes — all starters — ran into foul trouble early and were never really factors. Bailey finished with seven points, DeBusk had six and Hayes was scoreless.
Sevier County 46 Volunteer 32
SEVIERVILLE — The Lady Falcons were unable to keep their season alive after scoring only four first-half points.
Mackenna Loveday led the District 2-AAA champion Bearettes with 13 points.
South Greene 58 Elizabethton 49
GREENEVILLE — Jordyn Roderick scored 15 points for the Lady Rebels, who pulled away in the fourth quarter. Jayden Merriweather and Addison Williams each added 11 points for South Greene.
Morgan Headrick paced the Lady Cyclones (17-10) with 14 points. Renna Lane added 12 and Tori Roberts 10.