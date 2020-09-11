BLOUNTVILLE — Last week’s message was received loud and clear by the Sullivan Central volleyball team.
And boy did the Lady Cougars ever respond.
On Thursday inside the Dickie Warren Dome, the Lady Cougars became the first Three Rivers Conference opponent to sweep traditional power Sullivan South, winning 25-23, 25-23 and 25-17.
The triumph enabled Central (7-3, 6-1) to leapfrog the Lady Rebels (4-2, 4-1) for first place in the conference standings.
“It is a testament to the hard work that these girls put in,” Central coach Logan Kemp said. “At first, we thought it would tough only having a week’s time to play a great team like South again, but it allowed us to not forget what happened and improve upon the mistakes we made last time.”
The Lady Rebels reclassified to Class AA in 2013 and came into the game with a 95-2 overall record against league foes. The only two matches South had lost prior to Thursday were in five sets to Sullivan East (Sept. 9, 2014) and Sullivan Central (Aug. 20, 2019).
The momentum turned early in the match as the Lady Cougars found themselves down 20-15 in the first set, but rallied to take it thanks to some South hitting errors and exceptional play from Central’s hitters.
“There was a lot of energy out there,” Central middle blocker Elaina Vaughan said. “There was so much more than last time and I’m so glad we got this win.
“The momentum switched because all of our players stuck in there and stayed disciplined.”
It was quite a turn from last Thursday when Central was embarrassed at South, losing in four sets and being competitive only in the third set.
“This time, we were on our home court and we wanted to defend it,” Vaughan said. “We badly wanted to beat them because last mile it was kind of embarrassing.”
Vaughan had a big night with seven kills, three aces and seven blocks while Cassadi Cotter and Madie Harr each had five kills. Taylor Wilson threw in six kills as well.
Haley Wilson had 24 assists and Emalayne Hubbard didn’t have to work hard on defense, leading with only five digs.
For South, it was a matter of too many hitting errors and not being able to close out the set when up late.
In the third set, a rare one-point red card was assessed to a South player for inappropriate language and Central was able to push the lead up to 23-17.
“I think we came in a little inconsistent,” 19-year South coach Wendy Ratliff said. “We’re also struggling with some self-confidence and leadership.
“As they grow and mature, they’ll get better at it, but sometimes when the youth comes out, it steals the momentum.”
Olivia Delung tallied eight kills and 17 assists while senior outside hitter Katie Watson led the offense with 11 kills.
Molly Williams recorded 20 digs and Allie Jordan finished with seven.
Sullivan Central will be back in action on Monday at home against Big 6 leader Daniel Boone while Sullivan South will play at conference foe Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday.