HARRISONBURG — A sweltering Saturday at James Madison’s Sentara Park led to scintillating times and marks on the second day of the VHSL Class 1 and 2 outdoor track and field championships.
In addition to a truckload of outstanding results, local schools saw individual state championships by Wise Central hurdling sensation Maddox Reynolds, Union’s Keyandre Davis and Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds to close out the meet.
In the Class 1 team race, Auburn ran away with the girls’ championship, totaling 96.5 points, and the Patrick Henry boys easily prevailed, outpointing second-place Northumberland 107.5-63.
In Class 2, Glenvar’s girls repeated by tallying 75 points, and Radford edged Brunswick 66-62 for the boys’ title.
Union finished fourth in the Class 2 boys race with 39 points.
The top eight finishers in each event earned all-state honors.
COMEBACK COMPLETE
Reynolds won the 110-meter hurdles in the morning despite nearly wiping out over the last hurdle. His time was 15.15.
“It seems to be in every big race that I get to the last hurdle, I about wipe out,” the Central senior said. “It feels great to come out here and compete. God has blessed me so much to let me recover through all my injuries and win this race.”
Reynolds already owned four state indoor 55-meter hurdles titles and one outdoor title, in the 110s from his freshman season, entering the day.
“I’m on to my other hand now with my state championship rings,” he said. “It feels great to get out here and compete with these amazing athletes.”
Reynolds came back in the afternoon and finished third in the 300 hurdles (40.42).
DAVIS BOUNCES BACK
Davis found a lot of motivation from Friday’s runner-up finish in the shot put. The Union senior returned Saturday and pulled out the win in the discus with a throw of 152-9.
“Getting second yesterday taught me that I was a little bit slow and I was hesitant,” Davis said. “I learned that if I did that again, I wasn’t going to win today. I went all out and left everything in the circle today.
“I was throwing like 82 feet last year and I got into it. It worked out and I’m proud of both of my performances.”
Also placing was Union’s Gabe Sneed, who was sixth with a throw of 129-8.
HAMMONDS’ BUSY WEEKEND
Hammonds had quite the weekend at JMU, highlighted by her individual gold medal in the long jump with a best of 17-2½ .
“It was a huge PR for me today,” the Lee sophomore said. “It’s crazy to think I’m coming home with five medals.”
She was also third in the 300 hurdles (47.66), fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.63) and seventh in the 100 (13.01). She’s taking all of those medals plus the long jump gold and the bronze from Friday’s triple jump back to Jonesville.
And it’s only her first year of track.
“It’s insane with this year,” Hammonds said. “It’s been a busy meet, but it’s something that I’m used to by now.”
REBELS RACK UP
The highlights for the Patrick Henry crew started early. Ben Belcher nabbed a silver in the 110-meter hurdles (15.58) and placed second in the 300s (42.15).
Grant Buchanan was second in the 200 (23.11) and fifth in the 100 (11.36).
Takotah Pecina — Friday’s winner in the high jump — won the 400 (50.94) and was eighth in the long jump (18-8¼). Twin brother Lakotah was second in the 800 (2:00.43).
In the field events, freshman Tyler Barrett won the discus (147-2). Landon Steele was fifth (132-2) and Jacob Hall eighth (127-1) in the event.
Buchanan tied for fifth in the pole vault with a clearance of 9-6.
The team of the Pecina twins, Buchanan and Dalton Blevins won the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:32.81, closing the meet with an exclamation point.
It is the first title for the Patrick Henry boys since 2017.
“It is awesome to get back to the top,” Rebels boys coach Fred Selfe said. “We have several boys on the team who had brothers on the 2017 team, so they wanted to do it themselves.”
For Selfe, whose grandmother Becky was the longtime coach, adding to the family legacy is even sweeter.
“Coach (Mark) Love has taken over since she left and I’m just thankful to be a part of his staff,” Selfe said. “She built a long-lasting legacy and the kids just buy in now. They want to win and we do it the right way.”
COLLINGSWORTH CAPPER
Thomas Walker’s Autumn Collingsworth has slowly worked her way up the ladder from finishing eighth in the high jump her freshman year to fourth her junior season. In between was the pandemic season that got canceled.
The Lady Pioneers senior closed out her career by tying for silver with a final clearance of 4-10. She tied with Rural Retreat sophomore Olivia Crigger.
“I was feeling pretty good and I knew going in that my best was 5 feet,” Collingsworth said. “I didn’t scratch until that final round.
“It’s an honor to be runner-up in my final meet. I’ve pushed so hard for so many years.”
OTHER CLASS 2 HONORS
In the 1,600, Virginia High senior Brett Goss had a big kick to nab runner-up honors with a time of 4:39.71.
Ridgeview’s Brandon Beavers finished third in the 400 (51.07) and fifth in the 100 (11.47).
In the 800, Union’s Isaiah Pennington finished fourth (2:04.65) and Wise Central’s Tyler Kiser was seventh (2:06.76).
Union’s Dorian Almer placed sixth in the boys’ 3,200 (10:32.63) and John Battle’s Kendall Jarvis was eighth in the girls’ 1,600 (5:53.08).
Gate City’s Riley Houseright was unable to defend her shot put state title, finishing fourth with a best throw of 35-6¼. Union’s Harper Potter was fifth (33-9½).
Wise Central freshman sprinting sensation Emmah McAmis finished third in the 100 (12.68) and fourth in the 200 (26.68). Teammate Lydia Slemp was seventh in the 800 (2:34.57).
Ridgeview’s Braelynn Strouth was sixth in the long jump (16-2½), and the Lady Wolfpack 4x100 relay of Kylie Bostic, Hailey Sutherland, Emily Mullins and Strouth earned an eighth-place finish (53.04).
Bostic also finished fifth in the 300 hurdles (49.18) and Battle’s Jada Samuel was sixth in the event (49.42).
OTHER CLASS 1 HONORS
Castlewood’s Adam Gibson was sixth in the 3,200 (10:19.00) and seventh in the 1,600 (4:49.20).
In the 110 hurdles, Twin Springs’ Colten Kilgore was fifth (16.38) and J.I. Burton’s Holden Hutchinson eighth (17.17). Kilgore also earned an eighth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (43.85).
Twin Springs’ Eli McCoy was seventh in the 200, crossing the line in 23.71 seconds.
Rural Retreat’s Crigger — the most outstanding field events athlete at this year’s Six Rivers Relays — won the 100 hurdles (15.75), tied for second in the high jump and finished fifth in long jump (16-1).
Patrick Henry’s MaKenna Clay finished fourth in the 100 (12.93) and the 200 (27.35) and sixth in the long jump (15-7½). Castlewood’s Madison Sutherland was fifth in the 200 (27.43) and seventh in the 100 (13.16).
Patrick Henry’s MacKinley Ottinger was third in the shot put (33-10½), and the Lady Rebels 4x100 relay squad of Clay, Kaylee McKinney, Kalyn Steele and Anna McKinney was fourth with a time of 52.91.
Honaker’s Alayna McNulty was fifth in the high jump (4-10), Eastside’s Jocelyn Aldrich was seventh in 300 hurdles (52.09) and Patrick Henry’s Katie Dick was eighth in the 800 (2:42.45).