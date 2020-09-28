GRAY — Daniel Boone’s volleyball team was playing its regular-season finale, but Sullivan Central grabbed the spotlight Monday night inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
The Lady Cougars (15-5) scored a dominating sweep, the 25-17, 26-24, 25-19 victory giving them a win in the nonconference season series with the Lady Trailblazers.
Boone hadn’t been swept all season.
“Being able to play against strong competitors from other conferences and get good results is definitely a confidence booster,” Central coach Logan Kemp said. “We’ve had a little bit of a break, being off on Thursday, so we really went to work on some of the things we need to focus on. I think we saw that tonight.”
Elaina Vaughan’s 11 kills, four blocks and two aces spearheaded Central’s attack. Taylor Wilson also had 11 kills, two aces and eight digs, and Madie Harr had seven kills.
Emalayne Hubbard had 17 digs to lead the defense. Hayley Wilson tallied seven digs and 33 assists.
Down by a set and trailing 19-12 in the second game, the Lady ’Blazers made a charge. Their furious rally carried them to a 24-22 edge, but the Lady Cougars stayed tough and scored the final three points to close out the set.
“They had a lot of momentum at the end of that set,” Kemp said. “I think that was a good turning point in our favor during the match. If we drop that set, the next one would have looked totally different.
“Being able to finish that one out and keep that mental toughness about us and trust our process really helped us out.”
The match was Boone’s worst of the season — and arguably in more than two years — coach Chelsea Baker said. The Lady ’Blazers (15-5) committed 27 hitting errors and both starting outside hitters had more errors than kills.
“We played terrible,” Baker said. “That’s really all I have to say. We couldn’t do anything right.”
Riley Brandon totaled eight kills and Dannah Persinger had seven to lead Boone’s lackluster offense. Senior setter McKenna Dietz tallied four kills, 23 assists and 11 digs.
UP NEXT
Central visits Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday before facing off against Sullivan East on Thursday at home with the outright Three Rivers Conference title on the line.
“Right now, we’re taking it one game at a time,” Kemp said. “We have a big one tomorrow against Chuckey-Doak and that’s where our focus is right now.”
Big 6 champion Boone next plays in the conference tournament.