It was quite a girls basketball season for the first-ever run at Sullivan Central Middle School.
The Lady Cougars went 24-4 and made it to the sectional tournament, falling just short of the state final four in Murfreesboro — despite starting only one eighth-grade player.
Assistant coach Matthew Bryant said it was a special group.
“Something (coach) Johnny Morelock and I talked about all year long was it’s a group of 11 sisters,” Bryant said. “They all got along and supported each other. They didn’t care who scored or what. And they were never uptight.”
The team was made up of players from the former Blountville and Holston middle schools. The Lady Cougars won the regular- season championship before earning the Area 1 Class AA tournament title.
Their season ended at the hands of Knoxville’s Cherokee Middle School in a game played in Clinton.
“We didn’t play our best game,” Bryant said. “They were bigger and a little more physical.”
But that’s something the Lady Cougars hope to have in their favor next season with the return of many key players. Morgan Lambert and Kylie Littleton will move on, but returning players include standout sixth-grader Addison Bunn, a guard who led the team in scoring and rebounding.
“Addison might be the best player I’ve ever coached,” Bryant said.
Bunn averaged 17 points per game this season.
Other seventh-grade standouts were Addison Roberts, Millie Shelton, Jasmine Jones and Finley Taylor.
“Next year we expect to go further,” Bryant said. “Our goal is to make it to Murfreesboro.”