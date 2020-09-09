BLUFF CITY — After disappointing losses to Sullivan South and Tennessee High last week, coach Logan Kemp’s Sullivan Central volleyball club was determined to get back on the winning track.
The Lady Cougars did that Tuesday night, but it didn’t come easy.
Central (6-3, 5-1) used a balanced attack to fight off a solid effort from Sullivan East and take a 25-19, 26-24, 25-23 Three Rivers Conference win at the Dyer Dome.
The Lady Cougars got 11 kills from Taylor Wilson, seven kills from Madie Harr, and six kills and three blocks from Elaina Vaughan in the key conference win. Central also got 24 assists from setter Haley Wilson.
“We came into practice and worked really hard,” Haley Wilson said of her team’s effort following last week’s losses.
Having multiple hitters to get the ball to is a huge plus, the setter said.
“I try to move the ball around as much as I can,” Wilson said. “And when Elaina or Taylor is on fire, I try to set them.”
FIGHT TO THE END
The teams engaged in a point-for-point battle throughout the match, and the Lady Patriots (4-3, 4-2) never ceded major ground.
“I saw some really good things tonight,” East coach Tracy Graybeal said. “I thought we made some unbelievable digs on defense. Cayden (Bawgus) set some unbelievable balls. We had some great hits and some great shots.”
Bawgus finished with 30 assists. Riley Nelson had eight kills, Hannah Hodge totaled seven and Gracey Byrd and Jenna Hare each had six for the Lady Patriots.
Zoe Johnson led the defensive effort with 14 digs.
“I felt like the difference between us and Central tonight was we made mistakes at bad times,” Graybeal said. “I think both teams made mistakes. I felt like both teams had service errors, hitting errors, defense errors, as is typical when you have aggressive games. And I think we had three pretty aggressive ballgames.
“Both groups made (mistakes). We just made them at the wrong time,” she added.
The evenness of the match was on display in the second set, which featured 13 ties and four lead changes. The last tie came at 24 before a Vaughan kill and an East kill error allowed Central to claim the game and a 2-0 lead in the match.
Central pulled ahead early in the third set and held what appeared to be a comfortable lead until East made one more charge at the Lady Cougars. Trailing 21-13, the Lady Patriots rallied with a 10-2 run to forge a 23-23 tie.
An East return error gave the Lady Cougars a 24-23 advantage, and Central took the match via another Vaughan kill.
UP NEXT
Both teams are at home Thursday for Three Rivers matches. Central entertains Sullivan South in a contest between the league leaders, and East hosts Unicoi County.