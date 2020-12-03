WISE — Meg Crawford has been a student of self-discipline for a long time.
So it’s no surprise the Virginia-Wise junior has had a solid start to the Cavaliers’ season after having to sit out last season.
Crawford, a 2017 Sullivan Central graduate, transferred to UVA Wise last season after playing her first two years of collegiate basketball at Lees-McRae.
Because of the transfer to Wise, Crawford had to sit out last year. It was a tough transition for her because of the number of years she’s been playing basketball. Despite not being able to play in the Cavaliers’ games, Crawford made the most of her time.
In addition to running through drills with the team last season, Crawford did a lot of running and exercising on her own to stay in shape in anticipation of playing this year.
In the preseason this year, she continued to work hard to be ready for her return to the court against South Atlantic Conference foes.
“I’ve been working hard in the offseason as well to get in shape and to be ready to play,” Crawford said. “I ran a lot while we were quarantined and worked on my hook shot and stuff that I’m strong at. I feel like that helped.”
Crawford has come off the bench to play 14 minutes in each of the Cavs’ first two games, and her performances have been impressive on both ends of the floor.
She scored 16 points against Tusculum in the season opener and put up 15 points Saturday in UVA Wise’s first win of the season against Coker. Her 15.5 points average is tied with Caitlyn Ross for tops on the team.
Crawford also leads the team with blocked shots, seven in just two games.
“She’s a pretty dominant force inside,” UVA Wise coach Jamie Cluesman said of Crawford. “I think a lot of people underestimate her mid-range jumper. She’s a very consistent shooter and has been all year for us in practice, and it’s good to see that carry on into games.”
Making sure she was ready for the season was a key for her strong start for the Cavaliers.
“I would say I’ve always had a lot of self-discipline,” Crawford said. “I know what I’m capable of and what I need to do. It’s just up to me to do it, and I just like to get it done so I can help my team.”
TRI-CITIES STRONG
Crawford’s spot on the roster gives the Cavaliers five players from the Tri-Cities area this season, including fellow Sullivan Central graduate Peyton Sams.
Having the connection to the region has been one of the pluses for the squad in becoming comfortable with each other heading into the season.
“It’s nice to play with some familiar people from my old conference,” Crawford said. “I feel like we gel really well together.”
Despite its many negatives, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the entire team coming closer together quicker than in most seasons, which is a positive, Crawford stated.
“Everyone on our team is just very unselfish,” she said. “They’re willing to make the extra pass or whatever they need to do to get the ball to whoever is scoring the ball. So that also helps.”
Cluesman hopes Crawford and her teammates continue their unselfish play as they progress through the SAC season.