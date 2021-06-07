BLACKSBURG — Wise Central’s girls tennis team will to play for the VHSL Class 2 championship after thwarting Radford 5-3 in Monday’s semifinal action at Virginia Tech.
The championship match is scheduled for Thursday at noon. Wise’s opponent will be Poquoson, which advanced on Monday by knocking off East Rockingham 5-2.
The Lady Warriors and Radford split the six singles results, meaning doubles would settle the issue.
The teams of Kally Hughes/Jaide Meade and Sydney Linkous/Abby Duncan came through.
Hughes and Meade easily handled Claire Prosser and Claire Fender 6-0, 6-2, Linkous and Duncan topped Madison Graham and Sophia Mishoe 6-1, 6-4.
Tellie Stafford (6-2, 6-1 over Prosser), Hughes (6-0, 6-0 over Emma Duncan) and Meade (6-2, 6-0 over Graham) won in singles for the Lady Warriors.
In other state semifinal action, Auburn blanked J.I. Burton 5-0 (Class 1 girls), Abingdon lost 5-0 to Western Albemarle (Class 2 girls) and John Battle bounced Radford 5-2 (Class 2 boys).