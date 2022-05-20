The Wise Central girls tennis team is going to the regional tournament.
The Lady Warriors took a 5-4 win over Gate City on Friday in a marathon Mountain 7 District tournament consolation match at Virginia-Wise’s Humphreys Tennis Complex.
The impressive victory gave Central the second and final seed from the district in next week’s Region 2D tournament. The Lady Warriors won the VHSL Class 2 championship last season but lost five of six starters to graduation.
“We had one returning player,” Central coach Angie Duncan said. “So to see them to be hungry to move on is really good.
“We’re super proud of this bunch. To see how they developed over the season and the mental toughness they showed today was a big factor. We’re just super proud of them.”
Central needed mental toughness and little endurance to take the win.
The teams split the six single matches, forcing the contest into doubles play.
Gate City’s Addy Bays and Madeline Greear won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles. But at both Nos. 1 and 2 doubles, Central won the first sets but Gate City battled back to force a third set in each.
After Central’s No. 1 duo of Jaida Meade and Emily Mullins won the third set 6-2 over Gate City’s Audrey Williams and Ryan Carter to tie the team score at 4, the Lady Warriors’ No. 2 doubles team of Montana Stafford and Makenna Powers closed out Marley Brooks and Mady Bartley in third set to clinch the win.
BATTLE BOYS STAY UNBEATEN
John Battle’s boys tennis squad, also coming off a Class 2 state title, too started the season in a rebuilding mode.
The construction project by veteran coach Tim Sholes and led by seniors Nathan Spurling and Collin Davidson has been a success.
John Battle improved to 18-0 on the season with a 5-0 win over Central in the Mountain 7 final in Bristol, Virginia.
Not too shabby for a team that didn’t have a full complement of six players heading into the season.
“We only have six on the team,” Shoals said. “I went out and recruited (in the school) and got the sixth person.”
That sixth player turned out to be sophomore Will Crump, whom Shoals encouraged to play as the team’s No. 6 in singles.
That paid off all around.
“He’s doing pretty good. He’s undefeated right now,” Shoals noted.
Spurling (14-4) and Davidson (18-0) took wins in the top two spots Friday. Spurling defeated Chance Boggs 6-0, 6-1 and Davidson took a 6-2, 6-1 win over Logan Mullins.
Spurling said this season is an important one for him and Davidson because it’s their final year at Battle.
“I came in with the mindset that I ultimately need to win this and go home as district champions because it’s my last year and it means a whole lot to me and to Collin,” Spurling said.
Spurling said Battle’s goals again go beyond winning the district championship, but he said he knows the team has to take the postseason one match at a time.
“We try our best to go to state every year, just for the sake of our coach. He’s worked his butt off to be here and to get us where we need to be. It’s all for him,” the senior said.
Also Friday, Battle’s Briggs Crabtree took a 6-0, 6-0 win over Montgomery Dingus at No. 3; Connor Davidson defeated Canaan Masters 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4; and Chase Hamlin prevailed 6-3, 6-1 win over Camden Orr at No. 5.
Battle and Central (16-4) both advanced to next week’s Region 2D tournament.