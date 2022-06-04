The defending VHSL Class 2 girls tennis champions are still alive in their quest for a repeat despite a totally different look.
With only one returning starter on a squad that won the state title last year, Wise Central was expected to be in a rebuilding mode this season. But the Lady Warriors have been rolling through the postseason and continued to Friday with a 5-3 win over Floyd County in the state quarterfinals at Central’s Gilliam Tennis Complex.
The Lady Warriors will host Glenvar, a 5-4 state quarterfinal winner over John Battle, in the state semifinals Monday at 1 p.m.
Central and Floyd County split their singles matches 3-3 in Friday’s quarterfinals, sending the match to doubles.
Central’s No. 3 doubles team of Angelina Hughes and Riley Taylor took a 6-0, 6-3 win over Kaylie Carico and Ava Howard before Jaida Meade and Emilee Mullins defeated Madi Ramey and Salona Spangler 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 2 doubles to take clinch the match for the Lady Warriors.
TROJANS ROLL INTO SEMIS
In the VHSL Class 2 boys quarterfinals, John Battle earned a 5-1 win over Floyd County.
The Trojans got singles wins from Nathan Spurling, Collin Davidson, Briggs Crabtree, Connor Davidson and Chase Hamlin.
Battle will host Radford on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Tennessee High in Bristol, Tenn.
LADY RAIDERS FALL IN CLASS 1 PLAY
J.I. Burton fell 5-1 to Auburn in the VHSL Class 1 quarterfinals.
The Cumberland District champion Lady Raiders finished with a 15-3 mark.