Wise Central girls, John Battle boys advance in state tennis tourneys

Wise Central’s Montana Stafford serves during Friday’s VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal match with Floyd County in Norton.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/Kingsport Times News

The defending VHSL Class 2 girls tennis champions are still alive in their quest for a repeat despite a totally different look.

With only one returning starter on a squad that won the state title last year, Wise Central was expected to be in a rebuilding mode this season. But the Lady Warriors have been rolling through the postseason and continued to Friday with a 5-3 win over Floyd County in the state quarterfinals at Central’s Gilliam Tennis Complex.

The Lady Warriors will host Glenvar, a 5-4 state quarterfinal winner over John Battle, in the state semifinals Monday at 1 p.m.

Central and Floyd County split their singles matches 3-3 in Friday’s quarterfinals, sending the match to doubles.

Central’s No. 3 doubles team of Angelina Hughes and Riley Taylor took a 6-0, 6-3 win over Kaylie Carico and Ava Howard before Jaida Meade and Emilee Mullins defeated Madi Ramey and Salona Spangler 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 2 doubles to take clinch the match for the Lady Warriors.

TROJANS ROLL INTO SEMIS

In the VHSL Class 2 boys quarterfinals, John Battle earned a 5-1 win over Floyd County.

The Trojans got singles wins from Nathan Spurling, Collin Davidson, Briggs Crabtree, Connor Davidson and Chase Hamlin.

Battle will host Radford on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Tennessee High in Bristol, Tenn.

LADY RAIDERS FALL IN CLASS 1 PLAY

J.I. Burton fell 5-1 to Auburn in the VHSL Class 1 quarterfinals.

The Cumberland District champion Lady Raiders finished with a 15-3 mark.

