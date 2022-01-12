ABINGDON — The Wise Central girls and the Abingdon boys both used fast starts to pick up Mountain 7 District basketball wins Tuesday.
FAST OUT OF THE GATE
The Lady Warriors scored the first nine points of their game and rolled past the host Lady Falcons 60-31.
Central coach Robin Dotson said the Lady Warriors’ early play on defense made the difference.
“I think our defense, especially in that opening eight to 10 minutes, is what set the tone for the game,” Dotson said. “We didn’t click early on offense. Somewhere we’ve got to find a little balance.”
Picking up the first district win of the season was big for the Lady Warriors, Dotson said.
“They’re working hard. We suffered two district losses last week,” the veteran coach said. “We’re back to working hard and trying to get better.
“When you’re losing, you sort of lose confidence in yourself and we just have to get that back.”
Emmah McAmis led Wise Central with 22 points, while Bayleigh Allison finished with 13 for the Lady Warriors (8-4, 1-2).
Abingdon (7-3, 1-2) got 17 points from Sarah Williams.
Central is scheduled to host Tennessee High Saturday before facing district and Wise County foe Union on Monday.
Abingdon is scheduled to travel to Lord Botetourt on Saturday.
FALCONS ROLL
Abingdon (7-4, 3-0) kept its district mark perfect with a 76-30 win over Central (1-10, 0-3).
The Falcons took charge by outscoring the Warriors 20-6 in the first quarter. They led 44-13 at halftime and outscored Central 32-17 after the break.
Konnor Kilgore led a quartet of double-figure scorers for Abingdon with 17 points. Dayton Osborne had 14, Luke Honaker 12 and Haynes Carter 10.
Evan Ramsey, the Falcons’ 7-footer, scored eight points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots.
Braeden Church scored nine points to lead Central, which is scheduled to host Union on Monday.
Abingdon is to host Union in a Thursday Mountain 7 showdown.