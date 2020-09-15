Photo gallery: Boone at Sullivan Central volleyball Sullivan Central and Daniel Boone met up inside the Dickie Warren Dome on Monday for a nonconference battle of league leaders. The Three River…

BLOUNTVILLE — Big stats can sometimes lead to a big win.

Riding a major wave of momentum from last week, Sullivan Central notched an impressive nonconference win over Daniel Boone on Monday night inside the Dickie Warren Dome.

Taylor Wilson led a strong Lady Cougars offensive attack with 19 kills in the 25-22, 26-28, 25-20, 25-17 victory. Fellow senior Elaina Vaughan tallied 11 kills and an eye-popping 12 blocks.

“I attribute our good team play tonight to our play over the weekend,” Central coach Logan Kemp said. “We were able to go down and play in a tournament, play some good competition and see some different game pace. That allowed us to change up our defense a little bit and have a chance to react to some different speeds.”

Haley Wilson threw in 19 assists and Cassadi Cotter and Madie Harr each had seven kills for the Lady Cougars (11-5).

Mistakes played a key role in Boone’s loss. The Lady Trailblazers (11-3) committed 30 hitting errors and had 12 missed serves.

“We can’t give away 42 points on errors,” Boone coach Chelsea Baker said. “It seemed like every time that they’d pick up a ball and hit it back over the net, it would lead to an error.”

Riley Brandon had a team-high 13 kills for Boone, and Dannah Persinger added eight. Riley Brinn and McKenna Dietz recorded seven kills apiece, and Dietz kicked in 27 assists and 18 digs.

Libero Allie Davis also totaled 18 digs, and Claire Nave and Rylee Wines each had 10.

“Central is a very good team,” Baker said. “They picked up a lot of balls that I expected to hit the ground, but all of a sudden, it would come back across the net.

“They did a great job of spreading the ball and that put us back on our heels a little bit.”

Trailing 24-22 in the second set, the Lady ’Blazers staged a rally and evened the match with a riveting final few points. Central quickly regained control in the third, however, and never looked back.

“Whenever you can have an opportunity to play well against teams out of your conference — especially against someone like Boone that has such a strong program — it’s something that helps build team morale,” Kemp said.

UP NEXT

Boone takes a road trip to Big 6 rival David Crockett on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match.

Central visits Unicoi County on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. Three Rivers matchup.