By KEVIN MAYS
BLOUNTVILLE — The last time Sullivan Central won the Three Rivers Conference volleyball championship, the Lady Cougars’ six seniors had not started kindergarten and Sullivan East coach Tracy Graybeal was putting a bow on her 17-year career at Central with the program’s third conference title in four years.
Central (17-5, 11-1) defeated East 25-16, 26-24, 27-25 Thursday to clinch the Three Rivers volleyball title, the first since 2004 for the program.
The championship was made even more special for the Lady Cougars (17-5, 11-1) and coach Logan Kemp because it came in the final year of existence for the program and its school. Central will consolidate with Sullivan South and Sullivan North next year to form West Ridge.
“It’s one of those things that we talked about at the beginning of the season,” Kemp said. “Being able to leave an impression and leave a lasting mark as the last program for Sullivan Central High School. It’s definitely one step toward our end goal.”
DRAMATIC FINISH
Central’s route to the win and the conference title was one with a couple of twists.
The Lady Cougars won the first set with relative ease, but had to battle from behind in both the second and third games to take the win.
East led 24-22 in the second before Central battled back to claim the victory. The third game was much like the second one.
The Lady Patriots (13-6, 9-3) held a 24-20 margin in the set before Central scored six straight points, including a kill from Taylor Wilson, a kill from Madie Harr and an ace from Elaina Vaughan, to take the victory in the final game and the match.
“For being down in two sets, the second and third sets and having to play from behind, I think it just speaks volumes for the mental toughness of the girls and how they’re able to fight through any situation that’s thrown at them,” Kemp said.
Wilson led Central’s balanced attack with 11 kills, while Vaughan had eight kills and Cassadi Cotter and Gracie Olinger finished with seven each.
The Lady Cougars got 33 assists from Haley Wilson, while Emalyne Hubbard led the defense with 17 digs.
For Vaughan, one of the half-dozen seniors, winning the conference title left her searching for words.
“I can’t even explain it,” Vaughan said. “We’ve been wanting this for so long. I’m just so excited.”
Cotter, another senior on the squad, said the six seniors have a long history of teamwork.
“Most of us played in middle school together, so we’ve played for a long time. And with our chemistry, we really play well together as a team. And even with the younger the younger girls. We’ve all worked together and we’ve just had fun this year.
”STRANGE FEELINGS”
The loss was a painful one for Graybeal and her Lady Patriots squad, particularly after being on the verge of wins in the second and third sets.
“I guess that’s part of what hurts,” Graybeal said. “That hurts worse than a blowout because we had games two and three. Missed a serve, hit a ball out, made an error and it’s tough to do that.
“It hurts, they’re hurting. But I can tell you if anybody watched this game, I had some girls that killed themselves tonight.”
The Central win left Graybeal with admittedly “strange feelings.”
Graybeal coached Central for nearly two decades and led the Lady Cougars to state tournament appearances in 2001, 2002 and 2004.
“This was my house for 17 years and it just is what it is,” the veteran coach said. “It is a little awkward coming here. It doesn’t make me want to win any less.”
Gracey Byrd and Zoe Johnson led the offensive attack for East with 10 kills apiece. Johnson added 14 digs for the Lady Patriots, while Hannah Hodge had seven kills and 11 digs and Cayden Bawgus had 29 assists.
East also got five blocks from Riley Nelson and 24 digs from Hayley Grubb.
Both teams are in postseason action next week in the District 1-AA tournament.