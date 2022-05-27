NORTON — Ashar Khan’s goal in the 10th minute of Friday’s Region 2D boys soccer quarterfinal game went the distance on the field and, eventually, in the game.
The Wise Central senior’s goal stood for the final 30 minutes of the first half and the entire second half of a 1-0 regional quarterfinal win over Marion at Warrior Stadium.
The Warriors advanced to the Region 2D semifinals at the East River Soccer Complex in Bluefield, West Virginia, where they’ll meet Southwest District top seed Graham.
Friday’s match was a defensive showcase. Central finished with seven shots on goal, Marion with six.
“Sometimes you just have to take what you can get,” Khan said. “In these chippy games like this, you don’t get many chances. So sometimes you have to rip one from distance and luckily it went in.”
Getting the goal and then making it stand up was huge, Warriors coach Mark Dockery said.
“This was one of those games where a mistake here or there could cost you,” the coach said. “We had a few opportunities to put another (goal) in, but we just couldn’t seem to get one in.
“When you get into region, anything can happen.”
TAZEWELL GIRLS TAKE DRAMATIC WIN
In Region 2D girls quarterfinal play in Norton, Wise Central and Tazewell battled to the finish — and then some — before the contest was decided.
After playing to a scoreless tie in regulation and through the first overtime, Tazewell’s Audrey Brown came through with a goal in the eighth minute of the second overtime to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a dramatic 1-0 win over the Lady Warriors at Central’s Warrior Stadium.
Tazewell moved on to play Virginia High on Tuesday in the regional semifinals at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol.