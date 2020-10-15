CLINTON — A magical last hurrah for the Sullivan Central volleyball team came to close Thursday at the hands of Anderson County, which stopped the Lady Cougars 25-8, 25-12, 25-16 in the Class AA sectional round.
Sullivan Central fell one step short of the state tournament in the school’s final year. Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North are scheduled to consolidate into West Ridge High next year.
“(Anderson County) is a very good team. They have a lot of size and experience,” Central coach Logan Kemp said. “They have multiple all-state athletes and it showed tonight.”
The loss to the Lady Mavericks (31-7) brought down the curtain on a historic season for the Lady Cougars (20-7), one in which they captured the program’s first conference regular-season and district tournament titles since 2004.
Their six seniors — Elaina Vaughan, Taylor Wilson, Cassadi Cotter, Madie Harr, Meredith Mumpower and Haley Wilson — helped send them out on a high note, even if they didn’t get to the big dance.
“Everyone is going to judge you based on the last match, but that’s not who we were this year,” Kemp said. “I told them after the game that they’ve done a lot to take this program back to where it was before and that is something that the school and community has taken a lot of pride in.”
Coaching the program back to prominence also was fulfilling for Kemp, a 2007 graduate of Central.
“This is definitely something I’ll remember for a long time,” he said. “For me as a former student-athlete at Central, I wanted the girls to take some pride in the program and help build it back to where it was when I was in school here.”