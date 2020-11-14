BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Central basketball is currently under quarantine after boys coach Derek McGhee tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.
The Cougars’ Hall of Champions games against Unaka and Hampton have been canceled. The team is scheduled to return to practice Sunday, Nov. 22 and start play in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East the following day.
Sullivan Central started practice the first of November. McGhee said he took the recommended precautions but started feeling ill over the weekend and was tested Monday. Following his positive result, all basketball activities were shut down.
“I had been doing all the right things, not been around anybody, wearing my mask,” McGhee said. “I hadn’t been feeling well. Once I got tested, they quarantined my whole basketball team.”
McGhee said he's feeling better now. He still doesn’t have a sense of smell or taste and is tired, but shows no other symptoms. To his knowledge, none of his fellow coaches or his players have been ill.