JOHNSON CITY — Finnegan’s Challenge will host a celebrity free throw challenge Thursday night at East Tennessee State’s Brooks Gym.
Finnegan’s Challenge is a major initiative to raise awareness that one in 33 children in the United States is born with a birth defect and to raise money to support those families who are faced with navigating an unexpected life path due to adverse or traumatic childhood events.
Dick Sander, former ETSU athletic director, will shoot free throws for 24 consecutive hours from Thursday through Friday with the goal of making a minimum of 3,300 shots to bring attention to the fact of one in 33 children are born with a birth defect.
The celebrity competition will begin at 7 p.m. The list of notable participants includes ETSU President Brian Noland, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith, former University of Tennessee and WNBA star Michelle Marciniak, former PGA star Mike Hulbert, current The Voice star Carson Peters, former Tennessee national football championship coach Phillip Fulmer, ETSU coaches Desmond Oliver and Simon Harris and the local media.
The event is open to the public and admission is free. Donations are encouraged and can be made at www.finneganschallenge.org.
Finnegan’s Challenge is the tip-off event created to generate resources to fund the research, education and awareness surrounding children with birth defects.