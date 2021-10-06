WISE — They’re not yet conference rivals.
They are rivals in every other sense.
Virginia-Wise and Emory & Henry played like rivals Tuesday at the Prior Convocation Center where the host Cavaliers took a 25-15, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 17-15 volleyball victory.
Emory & Henry will join UVA Wise and the rest of the South Atlantic Conference members next fall when it enters the league as a provisional NCAA Division II member. But the Cavs and Wasps do not need the same conference to be rivals. Anytime the schools, just 60 miles apart, play in any sport, it’s a rivalry.
“We’re excited,” UVA Wise coach Kristen Salyer said after the dramatic win. “We had, I think, just an overall great team effort tonight.
“Obviously, it was up and down and we were kind of a roller coaster. But I think that we were able to finish that in five was a huge step for this team. We’re very young and to just kind of get over that hump is a big step for us.”
GETTING DEFENSIVE
A lot of credit for UVA Wise’s win had to go to its defensive play.
The Cavs (4-11) got 12 blocks and eight kills from former Abingdon standout Cassidy Farley, and Adison Minor finished with nine blocks and eight kills.
“I think it’s a big improvement from what we have had,” Minor said.
“We’ve been working really hard trying to improve the block,” Blevins said.
The defense was also helped by 33 digs from Cana Davidson, 20 digs from Kaylee Scarce, 19 digs each from Matelyn Gibson and Rylee Waye, and 11 digs from Zoe Avery. Waye added 21 assists, and Avery finished with 19.
FIGHT TO THE END
The teams stayed close throughout the match, including the decisive set.
They teams battled to a 7-7 tie in the fifth before UVA Wise scored four straight to build an 11-7 advantage.
E&H (6-10) cut the lead to 12-11 and tied it at 14 and 15 but never could gain the lead.
Tied at 15, two E&H return errors resulted in a win for the Cavs.
“We were up and down quite a bit,” Wasps coach Kyla King said. “At the beginning we seemed to play tentative and then we got that second set in and then we started playing more of our volleyball.
“We erred too much at the end.”
EMORY NUMBERS
Carley Williams led the E&H attack with 18 kills and Page Halcrow had 24 assists.
The Wasps also got 19 assists from Marissa Snapp and 25 digs apiece from Savanah Keesee, Sarah Moore and Camden Jones.