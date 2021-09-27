WISE — Jaevon Gillespie's performance in the Virginia-Wise football team's first-ever win over Carson-Newman earned him South Atlantic Conference player of the week honors Monday.
The redshirt sophomore running back out of Greeneville rushed for a career-high 166 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in the Cavaliers' 33-7 victory.
Gillespie's rushing yards were the most by a UVA Wise running back since the school joined the SAC. His four rushing TDs were the second most in a single game by any NCAA Division II back this season.
Gillespie scored on runs of 1 and 2 yards in the first quarter before putting the game out of reach in the third with the longest rush of his college career. He went off tackle, cut back toward the center of the field then headed toward the sideline and down the field for an 80-yard touchdown and a 27-7 Cavs lead.
He put the exclamation point on his day and the win with 7:33 remaining when he scored from 13 yards out.
Gillespie is the third UVA Wise player to earn SAC honors this season, joining Lendon Redwine and DaQuandre Taylor.
The Cavaliers (2-2, 1-1) host Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday for homecoming in Wise. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.