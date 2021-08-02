WISE — While the pandemic forced the cancellation of Virginia-Wise’s football season in the fall of 2020, coach Dane Damron said not all was doom and gloom surrounding his team having to play the subsequent spring.
The Cavaliers went 1-2 in a very limited season that offered a different experience than the traditional spring practice.
Damron said Monday that getting to play actual games in the spring may be the one positive thing for his program to come out of the whole pandemic mess.
“I think it gave us an idea more of who we’re going to be,” he said. “Anytime you play against a different opponent other than yourself, like you would in (a normal) spring, you get a better idea of who you are and that’s what we got a chance to do.
“I think offensively we have an identity now.”
Part of that identity includes former Dobyns-Bennett star Lendon Redwine, a redshirt sophomore who gets the nod as the starting quarterback.
Redwine completed more than 70% of his passes during the spring season and Damron said he’s excited to see the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder step back into the spot this fall.
“He’s proved that he can play. We’ve kind of had a rotating door there,” said the coach, who added that redshirt freshman Tyler O’Reilly has the skills to push Redwine.
UVA Wise has plenty of targets in the passing game.
Caleb Martin, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Eastern Kentucky, heads up the receiving corps, but Damron also expects big things from Dorian Goddard, a redshirt freshman who played high school ball at Greeneville.
Redshirt sophomore Kadarius Singleton and redshirt junior Markel Harrison provide speed at the position.
The Cavs also have skill at tight end after moving Keishoen Jarrett from the defensive side of the ball.
At this point, running back is a “by committee” position. Redshirt sophomore Shaheim Revel, redshirt junior J’Quan Anderson and redshirt freshman Jakoby Johnson are the front-runners.
“We’ve got five or six kids back there that we think can play. We’d love to see one of them step up,” Damron said.
UP FRONT
The Cavs return plenty of experience along the front line and Damron couldn’t be happier about it.
“We’re returning some people finally,” he said. “That’s been one of the hardest things we’ve been able to do is retain offensive linemen.”
Redshirt sophomore Daric Cotman is back at left tackle, joined by returning linemen Kyle Kruszewski (R-Jr.), Eaamon Sullivan (R-Jr.) and Ethan Anderson (R-So.).
ON DEFENSE
Defensive tackle Chavon Fields, a redshirt junior, gets high marks from Damron.
Redshirt senior nose guard Rondre Knowles-Tener is expected to make some noise, as is redshirt junior DT Joel Burgess.
Deandre Williams, if he stays healthy, anchors the linebacker position, and fellow redshirt junior Veronta Jones also provides experience.
The defensive backfield has Logan Jenkins at free safety and Markel Dailey at strong safety; both are redshirt freshmen. Redshirt sophomore Malcolm Gallagher mans one corner, Damron said, but the other cornerback spot remains up for grabs.
Drew Vermillion, a redshirt sophomore from Gate City, is back to handle the punting duties. The kicker is either redshirt sophomore Drew Cassidy or redshirt freshman Kellan Dalton.
PLAYING THE BUCS
Playing in the South Atlantic Conference is a challenge in itself, but the Cavs also face plenty of challenges in their nonconference schedule.
UVA Wise goes on the road on Sept. 11 to take on FCS foe East Tennessee State.
“Our kids will be excited to play that (game) and think it’s good for this area,” Damron said.
“We’re excited about that.”
The Cavaliers open their season Sept. 4 when they host Virginia-Lynchburg at Carl Smith Stadium, and their SAC opener is Sept. 18 at Mars Hill.
Homecoming is set for Oct. 2 when Lenoir-Rhyne comes calling.