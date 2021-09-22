WISE — Virginia-Wise and Carson-Newman enter Saturday’s South Atlantic Conference football game looking to get back on track.
The Eagles (0-2, 0-1) come to Carl Smith Stadium at UVA Wise for a noon kickoff with the Cavaliers (1-2, 0-1).
The visiting Eagles had high expectations entering the season, ranked 24th in the Preseason AFCA coaches poll.
Since then, Mike Clowney’s squad has sputtered on offense. Carson-Newman has scored a total of just 10 points in their first two games.
Known for its split back veer rushing attack, the Eagles are averaging 3.0 yards per rush and 107 rushing yards per game. C-N has completed 18 of 42 passes for 117 yards with one touchdown.
After starting the season with a win, UVA Wise has dropped back-to-back games.
Missed opportunities and allowing big plays have been the demise of the Cavaliers.
Last week, UVA Wise surrendered six sacks while the Cavs’ defense gave up six plays of 20-plus yards in a 44-9 loss at Mars Hill.
Penalties also played a large role in the game. The Cavs were called for 11 penalties for 119 yards.
While each team has dropped consecutive games, there have been bright spots for both squads.
Returning All-America linebacker Rondrow Peebles has accumulated 15 tackles for Carson-Newman while UVA Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) continues to lead the league in passing yards (747) and passing touchdowns (nine).
CAVS AT HOME
The game will be the start of a three-game home stand for the Cavaliers, who will entertain preseason South Atlantic Conference favorite Lenoir-Rhyne for homecoming on Oct. 2 before finishing the home stand with a contest against Newberry on Oct. 9.
The game begins a three-game road trip for the Eagles.
Carson-Newman visits Barton College on Oct. 2 before finishing off the trip at Catawba on Oct. 9.
SERIES HISTORY
Saturday’s game will be the third all-time meeting between the two programs.
Carson-Newman has won the first two meetings, including a 40-37 four-overtime contest when the two schools met in the spring.
The quadruple overtime contest was the longest in UVA Wise history.
