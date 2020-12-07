WISE — Virginia-Wise redshirt junior Meg Crawford earned women’s basketball player of the week honors from the South Atlantic Conference on Monday.
The 6-foot-3 Sullivan Central alumna has been a force inside in the Cavaliers’ three games this season.
In UVA Wise’s 92-82 victory at Wingate on Dec. 2, Crawford knocked down 7 of 11 field-goal attempts and went 3-for-3 from the foul line to finish with 17 points. She also grabbed 11 rebounds, five on the offensive end, to record her first double-double of the year.
Crawford's ability to alter and block shots has been key to her team's 2-1 start to the season. She blocked four shots against the Bulldogs and entered the weekend as the NCAA Division II leader in blocks with 11.
Crawford is averaging 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 58.1% from the floor.
The Cavs aren't scheduled to play again in December after postponing the remainder of the month’s games because of COVID-19 protocols.
MEN’S GAMES POSTPONED
Also on Monday, the UVA Wise men’s team announced the postponement of its final five games of the year in conjunction with COVID-19 protocols.
The schedule change affects games at Mars Hill (Dec. 8), against Catawba (Dec. 12), at LMU (Dec. 16), at East Tennessee State (Dec. 18) and at Liberty (Dec. 19).
UVA Wise and the schools involved are working to reschedule the games.