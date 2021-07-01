Cavaliers to open volleyball season with King

WISE - Following an altered 2021 spring season, Virginia-Wise volleyball coach Kristen Salyer has announced the schedule for the upcoming fall season.
After finishing the spring season with an 0-8 record and the 2019 season with a 1-26 mark, the Cavaliers look to have a stronger showing in the fall with eight recruits in the signing class that includes four local players:
*Taylor Wilson, Sullivan Central
*Dannah Persinger, Daniel Boone
*Morgan Blevins, Abingdon
*and Anna Whited, Eastside.
UVA Wise is scheduled to play 25 regular-season contests with the home opener set for Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. against King in the first of six nonconference matches during the campaign.
The Cavs open South Atlantic Conference play on the road on Sept. 7 at Tusculum before traveling to North Greenville for a tournament Sept. 10-11.
UVA Wise returns home Sept. 17 for its first league matchup inside the David J. Prior Center as the Cavs host Anderson before hosting the Wolves of Newberry College on Sept. 18.
The Cavs will close out September with a pair of SAC road matches and end the month with a visit from nonconference foe Concord on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.
The Cavaliers jump back into conference play to open October at Mars Hill on Oct. 1 and at Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 2.
The Cavs then kick off a six-game homestand on Oct. 5 by hosting Emory & Henry
UVA Wise will play reigning SAC regular season and spring tournament champion Wingate on Oct. 15 at home.
The Cavs travel to Concord on Oct. 26 for their last nonconference game of the campaign and close out October with a match against Limestone on Oct. 30 inside the Prior Center.
The Cavs will compete in five matches in November to wrap up the fall season.
UVA Wise welcomes Mars Hill Nov. 2 prior to a weekend road trip to South Carolina to face Anderson on Nov. 5 and Newberry on Nov. 6.
The Cavaliers conclude the regular season at home against Lincoln Memorial on Nov. 12 and Carson-Newman on Nov. 13.