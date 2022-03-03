WISE — UVA Wise Sophomore Jenna McDermott was not looking for a home run when she stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday.
But when she made contact, she knew that was exactly what she had.
McDermott delivered a two-run, two-out blast in the bottom of the seventh to lift UVA Wise to a dramatic 3-2 South Atlantic Conference softball win over Anderson at Cavalier Field.
Anderson responded with a big-hitting game in the nightcap of the doubleheader to take a 12-1 SAC win over the host Cavaliers.
The games were the conference openers for both teams.
MORE THAN EXPECTED
“I really just had the plan of going up there and barreling up the ball,” McDermott said of her seventh inning at-bat in game one. “I barreled it up really well and I was just looking to hit in the game, but that’s what I did. Couldn’t be happier about that: to win against a very good team.
“I was really just looking for a base hit. Just to put it in play. I was ecstatic that it went further.”
Anderson (17-3, 1-1) jumped ahead 1-0 in the second inning of the first game before Kaylee Jones tied the contest with a solo homer in the bottom of the third.
After Anderson scored another run in the fourth to go up 2-1, the score stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh.
With two outs and the bases empty, Madison Milne drew a walk for the Cavaliers (7-3, 1-1).
McDermott then followed with her two-run blast to give UVA Wise the win.
McKenna Falwell (4-1) picked up the win for the Cavaliers.
The junior threw a complete-game five hitter, while giving up three walks and recording six strikeouts.
“Anderson is a great team,” UVA Wise coach Karen Bitter said. “We were certainly fortunate to pick up a great win against them in the first game.
“McKenna threw a really great game against them. We had a game plan and she executed it.
“I thought she did a really nice job hitting her spots, keeping them off balance, getting outs when she needed outs.”
TROJANS ROLL
In the second game, Anderson’s Jessica Neadow came up with the big bat for the Trojans.
Neadow finished the game going 2-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and five RBIs.
Sydney Belcher picked up three, while Kayson Boatner, Hannah Whitaker and Hope Gullatt each had two hits in the Trojans’ 15-hit barrage.
“They’re a good-hitting team and if you leave it over the plate they’re going to hit,” Bitter said. “I think we just left a few too many over the middle. It just didn’t work out.”
Despite the big hits from Anderson in the second game, Bitter said the split was still a good start to the SAC season.
“Anderson is one of the top teams in the conference. To get a split against Anderson is certainly a good start for us. It’s a good start to the season.
“Last year we were right at .500 (in the SAC) and we got into the tournament. If we can continue to just try to split and pick up an extra win here or two, maybe at home against some other teams in the conference, then we’re setting ourselves up for an opportunity to play in the postseason.”
UP NEXT
UVA Wise is scheduled to be back in action Friday at Bluefield State.