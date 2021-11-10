Cavaliers relying on both youth and experience for strength

WISE — UVA Wise men’s basketball looks young on paper, but the Cavaliers have plenty of experience on the court.
“I tell people we’re the oldest youngest team in the country,” Cavs coach Blake Mellinger said. “We have lots of experience, despite last season being a COVID year.”
Mellinger is entering his ninth season as head coach of the UVA Wise program.
Last season, the Cavs went 5-13 in a season that was shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This season, Mellinger is looking for improvement from a team that includes four players back that all saw significant playing time last season.
RETURNING
Back in a leadership role for the Cavaliers is junior Kaeleb Carter. He averaged 12.4 points per game last season.
In his fourth season at UVA Wise, Carter will be looked at from Mellinger and his staff as the senior floor leader for the Cavs.
Also back is sophomore Ben Bryson, who averaged 4.4 points per game for UVA Wise.
Two players who saw lots of playing time last season will be back for their second season as freshmen because of the NCAA COVID rules that gave student-athletes another year of eligibility.
Bradley Dean, of Gate City, went to Scotland Prep last season before joining the Cavaliers.
In the 15 games he played for UVA Wise, Dean averaged 7.6 points, 6.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
Also back for his second freshman year is Isaiah McAmis, a Wise Central graduate who averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
DEPTH
With a healthy roster, Mellinger has some depth to look at, even though the Cavs are young.
Back for UVA Wise is junior guard Tyler Lloyd, who averaged 13.3 points last season in three games.
Sophomore Cameron McCravy, a transfer from the University of Hartford (Conn.) provides the Cavaliers with a true point guard, Mellinger said.
The youth movement is thriving as well with freshmen Makia Vassell, a 6-6 forward, giving the Cavs some length in the middle.
Height and size are also a key with freshman Joel Pettiford, who comes to Wise from Fork Union Military Academy. Pettiford is 6-7 and weighs 235 pounds.
Honaker graduate Grayson Honaker, who spent last year playing at Hargrave Military Academy, also provides depth for the Cavaliers, along with 6-5 freshman Kervens Yacinthe.
READY OR NOT
Mellinger will get to see how his young, experienced squad plays this weekend when the Cavaliers open their season in the South Atlantic Conference/Conference Carolinas Challenge at Carson-Newman.
UVA Wise will play King University in a 5 p.m. contest Saturday before taking on Lees-McRae in a 2 p.m. Sunday game.