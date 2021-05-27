WISE — After one season as associate head coach at Virginia Wise, Brandon Costa has been promoted to head baseball coach.
"I am excited to announce Brandon Costa as our next baseball coach," UVA Wise athletic director Kendall Rainey said in a release. "Coach Costa has a successful NCAA Division II background both as a player and as a coach. He brings strong regional recruiting experience to UVA Wise and is committed to building relationships."
Costa spent the two previous seasons as an assistant with the program under Hank Banner, who retired last month following 25 seasons at the Cavaliers' helm. Costa also has served as the team's hitting instructor and recruiting coordinator.
Over his first two seasons as an assistant with the program, UVA Wise posted a 37-37 record.
Under Costa's tutelage, two players earned all-conference accolades this spring. Catcher Tyler Blaum was an All-South Atlantic Conference first-team pick and center fielder Gabe Wurtz earned second-team honors.
After beginning his career in 2014 as a catching coach and camp coordinator at Concord, his alma mater, Costa moved on to the University of Charleston where he served as the program's recruiting coordinator and assistant coach. From there, he went to NCAA Division I Radford as an assistant coach and in 2017 helped the Highlanders to the Big South Tournament title.
Costa was part of the 2013 Concord team that won a school-record 36 games on the way to the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season crown.