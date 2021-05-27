Cavaliers name Costa as new baseball coach

WISE - After a season as associate head coach, Brandon Costa has officially been promoted to head baseball coach at Virginia-Wise.
"I am excited to announce Brandon Costa as our next baseball coach," UVA Wise athletic director Kendall Rainey said in a media release. "Coach Costa has a successful NCAA Division II background both as a player and as a coach. He brings strong regional recruiting experience to UVA Wise and is committed to building relationships."
Costa spent last season as the program's associate head coach after spending the two previous seasons as an assistant with the program under former coach Hank Banner.
Banner retired after this year following 25 seasons at the helm of the program.
During his time with the Cavaliers, Costa has served as the team's hitting instructor and recruiting coordinator.
Over his first two seasons as an assistant with the program, UVA Wise posted a 37-37 record.
Under Costa's tutelage a pair of players earned all-conference accolades this spring. Catcher Tyler Blaum earned first-team All-SAC honors and center fielder Gabe Wurtz picked up second-team All-SAC acclaim.
Costa has a varied background in collegiate baseball coaching.
He came to UVA Wise after serving as an assistant coach at NCAA Division I Radford, where he helped the Highlanders to the Big South Tournament Championship in 2017.
He began his coaching career in 2014 as a catching coach and camp coordinator at Concord University.
Costa then moved on to the University of Charleston where he served as the program's recruiting coordinator and assistant coach before his stint at Radford.
Costa was part of the 2013 Concord team that set a school record for wins with 36 on the way to the regular season West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference crown.