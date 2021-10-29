GAFFNEY, S.C. — Virginia-Wise travels to winless Limestone Saturday with both teams looking for a South Atlantic Conference victory that has eluded both football teams for a while.
UVA Wise (3-5, 2-4) enters the 4 p.m. game on a three-game skid after beginning the year with a 3-2 mark.
TURNOVERS
One big key for UVA Wise is not turning the ball over to its opponents.
The Cavs are 3-1 when winning the turnover battle and have not won a game when they lose the turnover battle.
UVA Wise has forced 15 turnovers on the season, but during the losing streak, The Cavaliers have forced just two.
CONFERENCE LEADERS
Of the 15 forced turnovers for UVA Wise, 12 have been interceptions.
The number leads the SAC and ranks eighth among all NCAA Division II schools.
Special teams have also been key for UVA Wise.
The Cavs lead the league and ranks seventh in NCAA Division II in net punting at 38.3 yards per punt with former Gate City star Drew Vermillion handling the punting chores for the Cavaliers.
THROWING THE BALL
The Cavaliers passing game continues to lead the offensive attack.
Quarterback Lendon Redwine, a Dobyns-Bennett grad, leads the South Atlantic Conference in passing yards with 1,973 and completions per game at an average of 23.9.
Wide receiver Devin Heckstall, a senior transfer from Utah State, is second in the SAC in receiving yards per game at 83.1.
LOOKING FOR A WIN
The home-standing Saints (0-6, 0-4) are winless on the season at 0-6 and are being outscored by an average of 36.3-11.2 points per game.
Injuries have hampered Limestone.
All-conference running back Jerko'ya Patton has been limited to 47 carries this season.
The redshirt senior is averaging 5.5 yards per carry but ran the ball just twice in last week's loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.
In the spring, Patton ran the ball 31 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints 30-24 win over UVA Wise.
Like UVA Wise, turnovers have also been a big key in Limestone's season.
Through six games, the Saints have forced just four turnovers while having turned it over 14 times.
HISTORY
Saturday’s game is the third all-time meeting between Limestone and UVA Wise.
The Saints have won each of the first two meetings by an average of 13.5 points per game. Following the game, the Cavs will visit Catawba next week for the final road game of the season before returning home in two weeks to wrap up the season on Senior Day 2021 against Barton.