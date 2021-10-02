WISE — UVA Wise football is for real.
One week after beating Carson-Newman for the first time in program history, Virginia-Wise upended No. 16 Lenoir-Rhyne 35-28 on Saturday at Carl Smith Stadium when Markel Dailey made a potentially game-saving interception with less than two minutes to play.
The win marked the first time UVA Wise (3-2, 2-1) beat a nationally ranked NCAA Division II opponent in football since it started playing a DII schedule in 2013.
The victory also matched the Cavaliers' best start to the season since they were 3-2 in 2017.
CLOSING IT OUT
The win did not come easy.
The Bears pulled within 28-20 on a 4-yard touchdown run by Dwayne McGee and a 26-yard field goal by Chase Allbaugh with 9:12 left to play.
UVA Wise regained some breathing room at 35-20 with 4:41 left on J’Quan Anderson's 3-yard touchdown run, but Lenoir-Rhyne (2-2, 1-2) kept coming.
Bears quarterback Grayson Willingham connected with Kellin Parsons for a 4-yard TD, and a Willingham-to-Parsons 2-point conversion made it 35-28 with 1:50 remaining.
Lenoir-Rhyne followed by recovering the onside kick, but Dailey's huge pick — his second of the game — helped save the Cavs.
Dailey has five interceptions this season, the most in DII.
SETTING THE TONE
Lenoir-Ryhne scored on the game's first possession when Willingham hit Dareke Young for a 4-yard touchdow less than three minutes in.
The rest of the quarter belonged to UVA Wise.
The Cavs tied the score at 7 when Lendon Redwine hit Darrien Newton for a 23-yard touchdown with 7:27 left in the opening quarter, and a 1-yard run by Anderson put UVA Wise 14-7 with 3:17 left in the period.
A 43-yard field goal by Allbaugh cut the UVA Wise lead to 14-10 with 4:08 left before halftime, but Cam Blakely caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Redwine less than two minutes later for a 21-10 Cavs lead at the break.
BY THE NUMBERS
Redwine, a Dobyns-Bennett alum, completed 28 of 46 passes with the two touchdowns and one interception. Jaevon Gillespie, the SAC offensive player of the week, rushed 11 times for 53 yards and a touchdown, and Anderson finished with 51 yards and the two TDs on 14 carries.
McGee rushed 24 times for 160 yards and a touchdown. Willingham completed 34 of 49 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
UP NEXT
UVA Wise puts its undefeated start at home on the line next Saturday when it faces Newberry in another tough SAC challenge.
Lenoir-Rhyne hosts Tusculum.