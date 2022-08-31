Cavaliers host Ferrum Thursday in season opener

Former Dobyns-Bennett star Lendon Redwine will be back at quarterback for UVA Wise Thursday when the Cavaliers host Ferrum. It’s the first meeting between the two teams in 25 years.

 UVA WISE SPORTS INFORMATION

WISE — UVA Wise kicks off its 2022 football season with an opponent the Cavaliers have not faced in a quarter of a century.

The last time the Cavs hosted Ferrum, Carl Smith Stadium was still a thought on paper.

