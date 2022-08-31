Cavaliers host Ferrum Thursday in season opener

WISE — UVA Wise kicks off its 2022 football season with an opponent the Cavaliers have not faced in a quarter of a century.
The last time the Cavs hosted Ferrum, Carl Smith Stadium was still a thought on paper.
The Cavaliers finished 5-6 last season under coach Dane Damron, who enters his seventh season at the helm of the UVA Wise program.
The Cavs return 15 starters, including six that earned Preseason All-South Atlantic Conference recognition.
Senior defensive lineman Joel Burgess earned first-team preseason All-SAC honors, as did sophomore defensive back Markel Dailey.
Burgess led the team with 62 tackles as a junior, and Dailey picked off five passes in his first collegiate season.
On the offensive side of the ball, senior left tackle Daric Cotman was earned first-team preseason All-SAC acclaim.
Junior quarterback Lendon Redwine, a Dobyns-Bennett graduate, running back Jaevon Gillespie, of Greeneville, and defensive back Robert Carter all earned second-team all-conference status.
Redwine completed a single-season school record 246 passes for 2,819 yards last season as the signal caller for the Cavs.
Gillespie averaged 5 yards a carry and rushed for a team-high eight touchdowns.
Carter intercepted three passes and recorded 35 tackles from the secondary.
Ferrum will have some new faces in key spots. Lackawanna transfer quarterback Brayden Hawkins will likely depend on wide receivers Daniel Lamb and Devan Gray in his first action as a Panther.
Sophomore Zac Smiley is slated to start at tailback after getting 76 carries as a freshman.
On defense, senior linebacker Drew Hill is the team’s top returning tackler with 70 stops in 2021.
Ferrum finished 6-4 last season as a member of the NCAA DIII Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
