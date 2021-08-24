WISE — The Virginia-Wise football team came in eighth in the preseason South Atlantic Conference rankings, released Monday.
The Cavaliers, who are entering their second full year in the league, went 2-9 overall and 1-7 in 2019 and 1-2 in the 2021 spring season.
Lenoir-Rhyne headed up the poll after receiving five of a possible nine first-place votes. The Bears won the SAC title in 2019 and went 3-1 during the spring.
Tusculum received two first-place votes and was fourth in the poll. Carson-Newman came in fifth.
Seven UVA Wise players — receivers Caleb Martin and Dorian Goddard, tight end Keishoen Jarrett, defensive linemen Rondre-Knowles Tenner and Chavon Fields, middle linebacker Deandre Williams and punter Drew Vermillion of Gate City — made the league’s preseason players to watch list.
The Cavs open the season on Saturday, Sept. 4 at home against Virginia-Lynchburg. Kickoff time at Carl Smith Stadium is set for noon.