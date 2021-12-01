WISE — UVA Wise used a team effort Wednesday to earn its third straight win after starting the season with four consecutive losses.
Five Cavaliers finished the night in double-figure scoring, while Nia Vanzant and Meg Crawford finished with double-doubles in a 67-54 South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball win over Newberry at the Prior Convocation Center.
UVA Wise’s Kalee Johnson missed a double-double by one rebound in the win.
“I thought it was a great team effort,” UVA Wise coach Jamie Cluesman said after watching her team improve to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the SAC. “It was nice to see the ball being shared amongst the team.”
Caitlyn Ross led the Cavaliers in scoring with 14 points. The junior also added five assists and five steals.
Ross, who likes to dish the ball off to teammates, got some encouragement early in the game from Cluesman to shoot the ball more. And she did.
“I had just been struggling a little bit with my shot,” Ross said. “I’ve been in the gym working. So she told me to attack every time and shoot when I’m open. If I still wasn’t hitting, people were getting open, so I was making the extra pass.”
Vanzant finished the night with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Johnson (Happy Valley) had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Cavs.
Crawford, a former Sullivan Central standout, made her presence felt in the middle. The senior had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots on the night.
“That’s something that we’ve been emphasising in practice, is rebounding,” Crawford said. “I’ve been practicing boxing out on free throws specifically. I’ve been trying to really concentrate on that.”
Jaymi Golden, who saw very limited playing time in the first half because of foul trouble, gave the Cavaliers a spark in the second half and finished the game with 10 points and five assists.
STRONG SECOND HALF
Newberry (1-6, 1-4) kept things close in the first half and trailed the Cavs 27-24 at the intermission.
In the third quarter, UVA Wise took control of the contest, outscoring the Wolves 18-11 to build a 45-35 lead on the way to the win.
“I think we just dialed in a little bit (in the second half),” Cluesman said. “We stuck to the game plan and increased our intensity.
“We were in a better position on the defensive end. We just had a little bit quicker step in us and that allowed us to be in a better position.”
NEWBERRY MEN ROLL
In the men’s game, Newberry (2-5, 2-3) outscored UVA Wise 32-17 in the first half on the way to a 79-58 SAC victory over the Cavaliers.
The loss was the seventh in a row for UVA Wise (0-7, 0-5).
T.J. Brown led the Wolves with 15 points, while Quandaveon McCollum finished with 12 and Marcus Ford added 10.
UVA Wise got 15 points from Isaiah McAmis, while Kervens Yacinthe had 10.