WISE — Unselfish play.
That and 92% shooting from the free throw line led Virginia-Wise to its first win of the season Saturday.
The Cavaliers (1-1, 1-1) had six players score in double figures and 23 assists as a team on the way to an 88-81 South Atlantic Conference win over visiting Coker at the David Pryor Convocation Center.
“It was a collective effort, and we played well on both ends of the floor,” said UVA Wise coach Jamie Cluesman. “We just shared the ball. We didn’t have any selfish plays with the exception of a couple of trips down the floor. We have very unselfish players, and they don’t really care who scores the points, just as long we come out on the right side of the point total.”
In addition to a dramatic improvement in free throw shooting Saturday compared to a dismal game at the line in the season opener on Tuesday, UVA Wise increased its intensity on the floor, particularly in the first half.
Meg Crawford, a transfer from Lees-McRae and a Sullivan Central graduate, came off the bench to score 15 points and record four blocked shots.
Ada Stanley finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cavs, while Hanna Oliver had 14 points.
UVA Wise also got 13 points and five assists from Nia Vanzant and 13 points and 11 rebounds from Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley).
The Cavaliers got 11 points and five assists from Caitlyn Ross, while freshman Peyton Sams (Sullivan Central) saw her role increased in the second game of the season. She played 25 minutes and scored eight points with four assists.
Cluesman said her team played with more confidence Saturday than it showed in the season opener.
“We got those first-game jitters out of us. Playing at home for the first time, obviously everyone loves playing at home. It gives you a little boost and gives you more confidence,” the coach stated.
The confidence showed early for UVA Wise.
The Cavaliers outscored Coker 21-10 in the first quarter and 26-19 in the second period to build a 47-29 halftime cushion.
The Cavs needed the cushion because of a third-quarter run by Coker that cut the lead to 66-54 by the end of the period.
The Cobras (0-2, 0-2) continued to cut into the UVA Wise lead in the final quarter, but the Cavaliers managed to hang on down the stretch, thanks in large part to solid free throw shooting.
Coker’s Ahlea Myers scored 25 points to lead all scorers, while Raya Coley added 17 and Ashauntee Nelson finished with 10 for the Cobras.
UVA Wise is scheduled to be in action again on Wednesday with a SAC road trip to Wingate.
CAVALIER MEN’S GAME POSTPONED
The Coker at UVA Wise men’s game scheduled for Saturday was postponed.
“The postponement is due to COVID-19 contact tracing from possible close contacts. Out of caution, the decision to postpone was made,” a media release from UVA Wise stated.
The release did not list any other specifics about postponement, except to say a make-up date would be scheduled later and that the UVA Wise men will resume play Wednesday in SAC action at Coker.