BRISTOL, Tenn. — Perfect cross country weather and fast times were the stories Saturday at the 30th annual Bristol Cross at Steele Creek Park.
And boy did Knox Catholic freshman Keegan Smith ever impress.
Smith covered the rolling 5-kilometer course in a blazing 15:44.5, winning by 37 seconds over Abingdon’s Isaac Thiessen. Smith’s time was the third fastest ever on the hilly, double-loop course behind record-holder Carter Coughlin of Knox Webb and Ben Varghese of Daniel Boone.
The Steele Creek course has seen five Foot Locker national finalists — Fleet Hower of Marion, Quintin McKinnish of Morristown West, Zach Long of Grainger, Coughlin and Jake Renfree of Knox Catholic — on the boys' side and Smith arguably put on a better performance than all of them.
“I wanted to get out and create separation at the start,” Smith said. “I just settled in and knew I really didn’t have to do anything special. This definitely a challenging course, but if you use the downhills, you can still get a fast time.”
Smith had nearly a 50-yard gap after blitzing the opening mile in 4:55, but he kept the pedal to the metal.
Smith’s dominating win drew a lot of praise from the large crowd, but Abingdon beat Catholic for the team title in the small schools division, racking up 31 points. It is the first team title in any division for the Falcons since 1994.
And on the combined team scores, Abingdon was again on top, beating out schools more than twice its size like Science Hill and Jefferson County.
Behind Thiessen were sophomores Jack Bundy (fifth, 16:58.2) and Rives Boltwood (eighth, 17:07.1), junior Todd Pillion II (14th, 17:36.8) and freshman Gregory Poisson (15th, 17:39.4).
“I wanted to stay with Keegan as long as I could, but he took it out in like a 2:20 first 800 and I knew it was a bad idea to try to stay with him,” Thiessen said.
“We didn’t even have our second runner (Dylan Phillips) with us today, but I can’t say that I’m really surprised (by the combined win). I know a lot of people are, though.”
The Hilltoppers won the large schools title with 56 points. Owen Johnson was their top runner, posting a 17:41.2 and garnering runner-up honors behind Bearden's Cade Crum (16:41.8) in the division at 16th overall.
DUNCAN DAZZLES AGAIN
Science Hill senior Trinny Duncan experienced a déjà vu of sorts Saturday.
Duncan won last week at Fender’s Farm, powering past Natalie Nery of Asheville, North Carolina, in the final 100 yards, and on Saturday the runners were together through the first 2 miles of the Bristol Cross.
Duncan surged on the back part of the course to create an insurmountable gap and won in 19:05.9, becoming the first individual Bristol Cross champion from Science Hill since 2009 when Molly Foster won as a freshman.
Nery finished second in 19:18.4. Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington — the early race leader and defending champion — was seventh in 19:46.8.
“I was really excited to win this one. I am not the biggest fan of this course,” Duncan said. “It’s so much more difficult than the other ones. The team did really well today and I’m really proud of them.”
The Lady ’Toppers also won for a second straight week, topping the large schools division with 44 points. David Crockett (68) was the runner-up.
Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee finished fifth overall (19:37.2). Her time was the fastest for a Virginian on the course since Marion’s Melanie Rice ran 19:35.0 in 2008.
“I felt pretty good out there today,” Jessee said. “We’ve been working a lot on hills in practice. We’ve been trying to really close the gaps on the team side and we’re really excited for district and region that’s coming up.”
The Knoxville Ambassadors' Savannah Rivera was the top small schools girls runner, her time of 19:28.5 good for third overall. The Ambassadors also won the small schools team title, their 58 points easily outdistancing runner-up Abingdon (82).
