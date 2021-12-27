BRISTOL, Tenn. — On the opening day of the 38th Arby’s Classic, Knox Catholic put on a show in a 92-41 drubbing of Twin Springs.
Catholic senior and Tennessee basketball signee B.J. Edwards — a Johnson City native — finished with 19 points, but long-range sharpshooter Presley Patterson led the Irish with 24.
“It means the world to me to come back and play in a place that’s close to my city,” Edwards said. “A lot of my friends and family were able to come. It means a lot and I was able to put on a show for them.”
Blue Cain also had a good game for Catholic, netting 18 points. Catholic shot an impressive 54.2% from the field and forced 26 turnovers.
Twin Springs trailed by 15 at half and had some momentum, but coming out of the break, the Irish turned up the defense and scored 33 unanswered points — including eight dunks — to start the third.
“At halftime, they had 25 and one player had 15 and we weren’t happy with that. We just ended up taking the 3-pointer away,” Catholic coach Mike Hutchens said. “We had 21 steals and that’s how we’re going to win games on defense. And we’ve got some tough ones coming.”
Bradley Owens hit tough shot after tough shot to keep the Titans in it early, but he was shut out in the second half. Owens finished with a team-high 15 points, all on 3-pointers.
Mason Elliott added 12 points. Connor Lane, normally the Titans’ leading scorer, didn’t find the basket until the fourth and finished with seven.
“We just couldn’t get going offensively because they were taking us out of everything,” said Twin Springs coach Ty Webb, who is on a short list of people to have coached and played in the Arby’s. “They’re a really good team and we were fortunate to hit some of the shots that we did in the first half that gave us a little bit of momentum.
“(Edwards and Cain) are great players. They’re two of the best I’ve seen.”
The Irish will play Arkansas’ Jonesboro on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Twin Springs will meet Tabernacle Baptist in the consolation game.
Dorman 91, Abingdon 27
The opening tip went off and it was all Dorman.
The team from South Carolina shut out Abingdon in a 24-point first quarter and scored the game’s first 26 before the Falcons got on the board. Dorman led by as many as 62 points early in the third.
Alabama signee and Sports Illustrated preseason All-America pick Noah Clowney led the Cavaliers with 24 points. Terry Leonard had 22 and USC Upstate signee Jordan Surratt added 12.
“It was good to see us be really unselfish. A lot of guys got to play and everyone that played did something really good,” Dorman coach Thomas Ryan said. “Noah came out in the first half and really made his presence known. When Jordan and Noah are playing well together, that’s when we’re at our best.”
The Cavaliers shot 53.5% from the field and had 21 assists on 38 made field goals.
Dorman played in last week’s King of the Bluegrass tournament in Kentucky — the event that was the model for the Arby’s Classic — and reached the semifinals.
“I was blown away by the crowd that was here for a 4 o’clock game,” Ryan noted. “When you’re in an area that loves their high school basketball like Fairdale (Kentucky) and here in Bristol, it’s great to see.”
James Whited scored 10 points to lead Abingdon, which only shot 25% from the floor and committed 31 turnovers.
Berkmar 67, Bearden 58, OT
The Patriots had a little bit more in the tank when the game went to the extra period.
Malique Ewin — a Mississippi signee — netted a game-high 21 points and 19 rebounds for Georgia’s Berkmar. Jermahri Hill netted 14 and Bryce Blaine had 11.
Elijah Bredwood finished with 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Bearden. Walker Kyle and Darian Bailey scored 11 points apiece.
East Hamilton 56, Tabernacle Baptist 53
The Hurricanes nearly gave away the game late but held on to advance to a date with Tampa Catholic.
Ashton Munson led East Hamilton with 18 points, and Cade Pendleton double-doubled with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Adam Minus led the Falcons with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Jaydn Pinder closed with 12 points and five rebounds.