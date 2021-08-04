CASTLEWOOD — Castlewood is small on numbers, but big on optimism heading into football season.
A big reason for that optimism is the Blue Devils leadership, particularly from senior Landen Taylor and junior Brad Steffey.
Taylor was VHSCA (Virginia High School Coaches Association) Class 1 all-state last year as a defensive back in the shortened spring season, which was played after the 2020 fall season was cancelled because of the pandemic.
In addition to leading the team on defense, Taylor is also predicted to lead the offense when he steps into the running back position.
Taylor is expected to be the big-play man following the graduation of Jermiah Allen, a second-team all-state running back who rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven games last season for the Blue Devils.
While starring on the defensive side of the ball, Taylor also rushed for 254 yards and a touchdown as a complement to Allen.
This season, it’s up to Taylor to put up the big numbers.
“Landen Taylor means everything to us,” Castlewood coach Chris Lark said Wednesday. “He’s a leader on offense and he’s a leader on defense. Everybody knows who Landen is.”
Lark said that Taylor, as a senior leader, will be looked at as a coach on the field, both on offense and defense.
“Offensively, he’s directing the circus back there behind the offensive line,” the coach said. “We’ll be pulling people, spinning and turning. A lot of things will be going on back there, so we expect him to guide us.”
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED
Taylor knows his role on the field will be expanded and he’s ready for it.
“I think I just keep the momentum going from last year,” he said.
He said with a small and young squad, the preseason is important for each player to get as much work as possible.
The potential for a solid season is there with a lot of motivation and hard work, the senior added.
JUNIOR LEADER
Steffey showed his maturity last season as a sophomore with seven interceptions.
This season, with 11 combined sophomores and freshmen on an 18-player roster, Steffey knows in addition to just playing, he’s going to have to be a leader along with Taylor and the rest of the upperclassmen.
“It puts a lot of weight on my shoulders, and it puts a lot of weight on the older guys, but we’ve got to do it. We’ve got to be leaders,” Steffey said.
COACHES ON THE FIELD
Lark said having players like Taylor and Steffey on the field is invaluable.
“Our young kids look up to those guys,” Lark said. “They know who they are. They’ve seen them on TV. They’ve read about them in the paper and those kids look up to them. That’s why we’ve asked Landen and Brad and some of the others to be an extension of the coaching staff.”
Lark said when you have players on the field that younger players admire, they’re the individuals the players will listen to and follow.
“It sounds a lot better coming from them than it does me,” Lark said.