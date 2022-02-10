Castlewood's Phillips pursuing another state title after regional win

RURAL RETREAT — Castlewood junior Adam Gibson took another step toward making school history Thursday.
Gibson won his third straight Region 1D wrestling championship with a pin of Rural Retreat’s J.W. Webb in 57 seconds in the 113-pound class at Rural Retreat.
With the win, the cowboy-hat-wearing, affable Gibson can step into Castlewood wrestling history with a third straight VHSL Class 1 state championship next week.
“I’d really like to be the first three-time state champion from Castlewood,” Gibson said after taking the gold medal in his regional battle. “We’ve had plenty of one-timers and two-timers, but we’ve never had a three-timer and I'd like to be the first. It would be nice.”
Gibson said he’s happy about this year because wrestling ran the whole season instead of being cut short like last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s really nice to go to a lot of these big tournaments and out of state and wrestle a lot of good wrestlers,” he said.
Gibson and the Blue Devils participated in Tennessee High’s Brawl in the Hall, along with Virginia High’s Ed Cressel Classic, and the Bobby Bates Classic at UVA Wise and at Dobyns-Bennett.
Wrestling in the top tournaments in the region has helped Gibson improve his talents, he said.
“It’s a really good experience to see yourself progress and get better. It’s just a wonderful sport,” Gibson said.
GOLDEN WAVE DOMINATE
Gibson was one of only three wrestlers not from Grundy to win a regional championship in the 14 classes.
Ethan Roberts, Ian Scammell, Jake Stiltner, Wyatt Bush, Levied Rodriguez, Logan Looney, Tanner Hartford, Brody Coleman, Carson Griffey, Shaiem Gordan and Chris Stiltner all took championship wins for the Golden Wave.
Rural Retreat’s Eli Evans won the 132 class and Lebanon’s Cole Jessee took the gold in the 152 class.
TEAM SCORES
Grundy easily won the team championship with 317.5 points.
Rural Retreat finished second with 190.
Castlewood (130), Lebanon (84) and Chilhowie (65) rounded out the top five.
The remainder of team scores include Patrick Henry (60), Eastside (56), Honaker (46), J.I. Burton (30), Northwood (30) and Holston (29).