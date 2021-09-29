ABINGDON — Castlewood continued to dominate the Region 1D golf scene Wednesday.
Behind the 4-over-par 76 finishes of juniors Abby Bradley and Jacob Lasley the Blue Devils finished with a 316 at Glenrochie Country Club to win their second straight Region 1D championship.
Chilhowie finished a distant second in the regional tournament with a 373, 57 strokes behind Castlewood.
BRADLEY TAKES TOP HONOR
The win for Castlewood was not the only second straight victory in the Region 1D tournament.
Bradley also finished as medalist for the second straight regional tournament.
“It feels great to go back-to-back as region champions and individually,” Bradley said.
She said she overcame a rough start with a strong finish.
Earning the medalist honor was a little tougher for Bradley this time around than it was in the spring.
The junior defeated fellow junior and Castlewood teammate Lasley on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff by parring the hole.
Other than losing the playoff to his teammate, Lasley said it was a solid day on the links.
“You couldn’t ask for any better,” Lasley said. “We just played our best round as a team. It was a good team effort, and it finally came together.”
OFF TO STATE
Bradley, Lasley and the rest of the Castlewood squad advanced to the VHSL Class 1 state championship on Oct. 11 at the Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork, near Hillsville.
Castlewood finished second in the state last season in the spring. This season, Bradley said her team is on a mission to win the state title.
“I have 100% confidence in our team that we can go to the state championship and bring it home this year,” Bradley said.
Chilhowie also qualified for the state tournament with its second place finish.
Northwood placed third in the team standings with a 403, while Rye Cove (456), Grundy (469) and Twin Valley (518) rounded out team scores.
INDIVIDUALS ADVANCE TO STATE
Three individuals, not playing for Castlewood or Chilhowie, also advanced to the state tournament.
Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel finished with an 83 to earn a trip to the state championships, along with Rye Cove’s Joe Kern, who shot an 86.
The third individual golfer to advance to the state was Northwood’s Walker Jones.
Jones earned the spot after winning a sudden-death playoff against fellow Northwood golfer Syler Thompson and Bryce Richardson of Holston.
All three finished the first three holes with an 89.
HOLE IN ONE
Another big highlight from the tournament came from Castlewood’s Bailee Varney, who hit a hole-in-one on the 16th hole.
The feat was Varney’s first career hole-in-one.