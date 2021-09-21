ABINGDON — Castlewood finished second in the VHSL Class 1 golf tournament in the spring, and the Blue Devils entered the fall season looking to make another run at the state title.
On Tuesday, Castlewood took its first step toward that goal by winning the Cumberland District championship at Glenrochie Country Club.
Abby Bradley and Coleman Cook each shot 40 in the tournament reduced to nine holes because of rain, leading Castlewood to the winning 171 total.
Jacob Lasley (44) and Connor Robinette (47) contributed to the Blue Devils' strong finish.
Rye Cove got a 43 from Dawson Kern and a 44 from Jon Kern to lead the Eagles to a second-place finish at 221.
Castlewood and Rye Cove qualified for the Region 1D tournament set for Sept. 29 at Glenrochie.
J.I. Burton (236) finished third in the team standings and Eastside (258) was fourth.
GRABEEL EARNS MEDALIST HONORS
Five individuals not on the top two teams also advanced to Region 1D play, led by medalist Cameron Grabeel of Thomas Walker. Grabeel shot 37 to win by three strokes.
Adam Hollandsworth, who shot 46, joined teammate Grabeel as a regional qualifier. They are Thomas Walker's only golfers.
J.I. Burton’s Chris Branham (48) and Noa Godsey (54) also advanced to the regional tournament, along with Eastside’s Matthew Hicks (53).
