ABINGDON - Castlewood finished second in the VHSL Class 1 state golf tournament in the spring.
The Blue Devils entered the fall season looking to make another run for the state title.
Tuesday, Castlewood took its first step in pushing toward its goal by winning the Cumberland District golf championship at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
Led by Abby Bradley and Coleman Cook, who both finished with a 40 in the tournament that was reduced to nine holes because of rain, Castlewood finished with a 171.
Jacob Lasley and Connor Robinette added to the strong finish for the Blue Devils with a 44 and a 47 respectively.
Rye Cove got a 43 from Dawson Kern and a 44 from Jon Kern to lead the Eagles to a second-place finish with a 221.
Both Castlewood and Rye Cove qualified for the Region 1D golf championships on Sept. 29 at Glenrochie.
J.I. Burton finished third in the team standings with a 236, while Eastside placed fourth with a 258.
GRABEEL EARNS MEDALIST HONORS
Five individuals not on Castlewood nor Rye Cove advanced also advanced to the Region 1D championships next week.
Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel earned medalist honors after shooting a 37.
Grabeel, along with teammate Adam Hollandsworth - who shot 46 - advanced to the regional tournament as individuals.
Grabeel and Hollandsworth are the only two golfers from Thomas Walker.
Burton’s Chris Branham, who shot a 48, and Noa Godsey, who finished with a 54, also advanced to the regional tournament.
The fifth individual regional qualifier from the district was Eastside’s Matthew Hicks, who finished with a 53 on the nine holes.
