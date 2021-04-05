JONESVILLE — Monday’s Cumberland District Golf Championship did not start out well for Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel.
Grabeel bogeyed the first two holes at Cedar Hill Country Club before rebounding on the third — and finding a groove.
Back-to-back eagles on Nos. 9 and 10 sent Grabeel on his way to a 2-over-par 73 and tournament medalist honors.
“I still had a lot of mistakes, but I had a lot of good holes, too,” he said.
“On 9 and 10, I went eagle and eagle and that helped a lot. It gave me a little more confidence to kind of play my game.”
The recent wet weather took its toll on the course, but Grabeel was able to make adjustments playing on his team’s home course.
“The greens were a little faster than normal and the fairways were a little firmer, but it was pretty average as far as it normally plays,” he said.
Grabeel’s strong effort spurred the Pioneers to second-place finish in the team competition that qualified them for next week’s Region 1D tournament.
Thomas Walker also got a 91 from Adam Hollandsworth, a 99 from Colyn Cave and a 104 from Aiden Grabeel to close the day with a 367 team total.
A solid team effort — led by Abby Bradley’s 77 — earned Castlewood the district team trophy. The Blue Devils registered four of the top six scores on the way to a 337. Jacob Lasley shot 82, Coleman Cook 84 and Connor Robinette 94 for the Blue Devils.
J.I. Burton, led by Chris Branham’s 94, finished third with a 438 total. Rye Cove rounded out the team scoring at 446, led by Jonathan Kern’s 100.
OFF TO REGION
Castlewood and Thomas Walker will compete as teams in next Monday’s Region 1D tournament at Holston Hills Country Club in Marion.
The Cumberland tournament’s top three individuals not on the Castlewood and Thomas Walker rosters — Branham, Kern and Eastside’s Jacob Sawyers, who shot 102 in the district event — qualified for the regional tournament.
ALL-DISTRICT
The tournament’s top seven golfers were named All-Cumberland District. They were Grabeel, Bradley, Lasley, Cook, Hollandsworth, Robinette and Branham.