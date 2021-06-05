COEBURN — Trophies and regional qualifying spots were up for grabs in Saturday’s Cumberland District outdoor track and field championships at the Eastside track.
The top four finishers in each individual event and the top three relays team clinched a berth in next week’s regional meet.
And with no state meet automatic qualifying standards this year, getting through to the next round is imperative.
In the girls’ team race, Thomas Walker squeaked out a close win over J.I. Burton, finishing with 108 points — six more than the Lady Raiders.
On the boys’ side, Castlewood won going away, piling up 131 points behind a solid all-around team effort.
BURKE OUT-THROWS THEM ALL
Thomas Walker junior Lakin Burke, also a star on the basketball team, showed out in the discus.
Her throw of 97-4 won the event by about 22 feet and would have been good enough to claim the boys’ title.
Autumn Collingsworth was double winner for the Lady Pioneers, taking the high jump (4-8) and triple jump (29-6).
CRESS TRIPLE DIPS
Eastside’s Gracie Cress — a three-time district cross country champion — won the long jump (15-2), 100-meter dash (13.63) and 200 (29.50).
She was also the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay that qualified for the regional with a third-place finish.
POWERING TO THE FINISH LINE
Twin Springs senior Emaleigh Powers swept the hurdles. She won the 100-meter event in 18.78 seconds and came back later to finish the 300s in 57.74.
GIBSON PULLS AWAY
Castlewood distance runner Adam Gibson easily won the 1,600 (5:07.21) and 3,200 (11.19.08), but teammate Nick Deboard arguably stole the show in the 400.
Deboard scorched the field in a winning time of 53.82. He later ran the anchor leg on the Blue Devils’ winning 4x400 relay.
THE REAL McCOY
Twin Springs junior Eli McCoy doubled up in the short sprinting events, taking the 100 (11.90) and 200 (24.33).
The hotly contested 100 saw J.I. Burton’s Xadrian Taybron — who won the triple jump in 39-6.5 — come up on McCoy late before running out of room.
Taybron settled for runner-up in 11.95.
OTHER NOTABLES
J.I. Burton’s Chloe Ingle won the 1,600 and 800, and teammate Kaylen Fields was victorious in the 400 (1:10.40).
Castlewood’s Dylan Ingle won the 800 in 2:11.09.
Thomas Walker’s Kenny Ball took home the shot put gold with his throw of 45-3.
UP NEXT
The Region 1D meet will be back at Eastside next Saturday. The first round of field events will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The top four finishers in each event and relay will advance to the VHSL Class 1 meet on June 18 at James Madison in Harrisonburg.