RADFORD — Since the start of golf season, Castlewood has surprised some folks with its strong performance.
The Blue Devils, fresh off a Region 1D title, continued to perform strong by finishing second Monday in the VHSL Class 1 championship at the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech.
Led by Abby Bradley’s 82 and Coleman Cook’s 85, Castlewood shot a 350 for a runner-up showing to state champion George Wythe. The Maroons shot 304 to win their third straight state championship and fifth title in the past six state tourneys.
The second-place finish put Castlewood back on the golf map. The Blue Devils were making their first appearance in the state tournament since 2008, the final of their five straight trips to the tourney.
“We really felt good about coming in. We knew we had a good team,” Castlewood coach Jeff Cook said. “We had a goal in mind of 320. We felt like if we could get there, that’s what we have to have to be competitive with George Wythe.
“Our kids battled hard today. They played tough."
Cook's team missed the field in 2019, and the 2020 tournament was eliminated and moved to this spring because of the pandemic.
“We had a disappointment of not making it to the state in 2019. I felt like we had one of the two best teams in the region,” the coach said. “It’s just a testament to these parents and these kids.”
Bradley, who finished tied for seventh individually, qualified for the VHSL girls tournament on April 26 in Harrisonburg. Having experienced the tough River Course can only help her.
“It’s very tough. You had to play everything today. There were obstacles all around you. Water, trees, wind, I mean everything. You really just had to stay focused to play,” Bradley said.
Cook, a junior, said Monday's outcome made the team even more dedicated to playing better and making it back to the state tournament this fall.
“We’re ready,” he said. “Some kids will leave here and be right back out tomorrow on a course. Through all this with the pandemic and everything we just set little goals and told ourselves we’re just going to have fun and enjoy this year and we definitely did.”
REGION 2D GOLFERS FARE WELL
In the VHSL Class 2 tournament, also played at the River Course, Floyd County used consistent play to outdistance second-place Graham 331-341 for the title.
McKenzie Weddle and Mitchell Thompson each shot 82, Ryne Bond had an 83 and Tanyan Sutphin scored an 84 to give Floyd the top spot.
Chatham’s Matt Arnold fired a 76 to earn medalist honors, one shot better than Radford's Trevor Price. Bruton’s Dylan Olinger (78) was third and Staunton's Mason Wyatt (80) fourth.
All three individual golfers representing Region 2D — Wise Central’s Jack England, Virginia High’s Caleb Leonard and Richland’s Caleigh Street — earned all-state honors. The trio finished tied for fifth with 81s.
“In a course like this you really have to place your shots,” England said. “Everything was really firm, so the ball was rolling out. You really had to focus on your approach shots because it would roll out.
“I had a lot of great shots. When I got to the greens I burnt up the edges all day. I got them real close, but they just wouldn’t drop. Overall, it wasn’t a bad day.”
WHAT A FINISH
Abingdon won another Class 3 championship but needed an extra hole to get the trophy on its home course of Glenrochie Country Club. The Falcons, the state champions in 2015, 2017 and 2018 and the 2019 runners-up, finished regulation Monday tied with Independence at 307, sending the teams to a playoff for the state crown.
Abingdon won the playoff on the first hole for its fourth championship in the past six state tournaments.
Mehrbaan Singh of Independence won medalist honors with a 70.
Three Abingdon golfers placed in the top five to earn all-state honors. Will Watson shot 71 to finish second to Singh, Caleb Brummitt (75) was third and Grace Addison (77) fifth.