Knox County is the gold standard for high school football in Tennessee.
But little Carter County is giving the big boys a run for their money after sending three teams into the TSSAA semifinals with wins Friday night.
With Maryville (Class 6A), Alcoa (Class 3A), West (Class 5A) and Powell (Class 5A), Knox County has four teams still standing. Little Carter County has Elizabethton (Class 4A), Hampton (Class 2A) and Cloudland (Class 1A) in the hunt.
CYCLONES COACHED UP
One of the reasons Elizabethton defeated Greeneville was on the sideline. Coach Shawn Witten and his topnotch coaching staff did a tremendous job of preparing this team.
The Cyclones were in the right place at the right time so often, it became clear it wasn’t by coincidence. And the players have to be congratulated for listening to the coaches and making play after play.
There was a reason Mason Gudger never got loose for a game-changing play. There was a reason Greeneville didn’t hit a ball over the top. There was a reason quarterback Bryson Rollins got to the line of scrimmage before he was hit on nearly all of his 38 carries.
The reason for all of those things was film study, understanding what Greeneville does well, when the Greene Devils do it, how they do it — and having a counterattack for it.
There’s a compliment for Greeneville here, too. Supremely prepared Elizabethton was still only able to beat Greeneville by the skin of its teeth — a 13-7 decision that could have gone either way. This was a state championship-level team the Cyclones beat.
Think about the two touchdowns. One came on a one-handed catch by Jake Roberts that just as easily could have been a drop and drive killer (but then again, it was Jake Roberts, one of the better clutch players this area has seen in recent years; the state championship game MVP in 2020). The other came when Cade Russell had to drag half of Greene County into the end zone on a 5-yard run.
At the end of the game, Elizabethton had pulled off a 36-point turnaround from the first meeting. That’s five touchdowns. Very impressive.
HAMPTON HAPPY
Before the Bulldogs play Trousdale County on Friday, coach Michael Lunsford might want to load his bunch onto a bus and drive up to Mountain City and back.
After all, his team has thrived in two road playoff games. The latest was a dominant 30-7 win over Oneida.
How good was Hampton? Lunsford said the Bulldogs didn’t even need to use quarterback Conor Jones running the ball very often. That’s because senior McKinley Kuhn and his offensive line teammates were punishing the best Oneida’s defensive line had to offer.
Winning at this time of year is often much easier if a team can win at the line of scrimmage. Hampton did that all night long.
CLOUDLAND COURAGE
It takes nerves of steel and a heart of belief to call for a run on what figures to be the final play of the game when your team is trailing and the ball is more than a couple of yards away from the end zone.
Highlanders coach Zac Benfield had both as he put the ball in the hands of the most prolific running back in Northeast Tennessee history. Seth Birchfield, who became the first back from the area to rush for more than 2,500 yards in a season, carried 6 yards to pull Cloudland within one point with 1.4 seconds left. He added the 2-point conversion run — an easier choice from 2 yards out — and the Highlanders earned a thrilling 22-21 win.
This was a proving-ground game for Cloudland, not for its season but to stake its claim as being able to stay in the game against top-level teams. Coalfield wasn’t a highly ranked team, but a program that has chiseled its stature with postseason success.
Case closed: The Highlanders belong.