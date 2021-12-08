Carson-Newman sweeps UVA Wise in SAC play

WISE — Carson-Newman used a strong second half to pick up a lopsided win over Virginia- Wise on Wednesday.
With four players hitting double figures, the Eagles outscored UVA Wise 47-33 in the second half to pick up an 83-64 South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball win at the David J. Prior Conference Center.
The game was evenly played in the first half with Carson-Newman holding a 36-31 advantage at the break.
The Eagles (6-3, 4-2) pulled away in the second half, however, taking advantage of poor shooting down the stretch by the Cavaliers (0-9, 0-6).
Carson-Newman hit 47.4% (18 of 38) from the floor in the second half, while UVA Wise’s shooting dipped to 33.3% (10 of 30) in the second half from 43.3% in the first half (13 of 30).
“That’s kind of what we’ve been running into lately,” UVA Wise coach Blake Mellinger said of the second-half slump. “We play well in stretches, and then we run into some issues. We’ve got to be more consistent from start to finish.
“I don’t think it’s an offensive issue or a defensive issue. I think it’s just a consistency issue all together.”
When asked about his team losing focus in the second half, Mellinger said it was not a case of his team being undisciplined on the floor. Instead, it’s more a case of the team not being able to respond to a scoring run by its opponent.
“I don’t think that’s a discipline thing,” Mellinger said. “The issue was they made a run there and we just didn’t counter the run.”
Luke Brenegan led the quartet of Carson-Newman players in double-figure scoring with 18 points and seven assists.
E.J. Bush finished with 13 points for the Eagles, while Bryant Thomas had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Tripp Davis finished with 10 points and five assists.
Joel Pettiford led four UVA Wise players who scored in double figures. He finished the night with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Ben Bryson finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Kaeleb Carter and former Gate City star Bradley Dean finished with 10 points apiece. Carter finished with five assists.
Former Wise Central standout Isaiah McAmis also had five assists for the Cavs.
UVA Wise is back in action Saturday with a nonconference contest at Emory & Henry.
TOO MUCH TAYLOR
Carson-Newman’s Lindsey Taylor did not play in the first half Wednesday. She made up for it in the second half.
Taylor, who missed the first half because of a team-imposed penalty, hit 12 of 14 field goal attempts and 3 of 8 free throws in the second half to score a game-high 27 points to lead the Eagles to an 81-64 win over UVA Wise (3-6, 3-4) in the SAC women’s game.
Carson-Newman held a slim 34-32 lead at halftime, but Taylor’s presence on the floor made a difference for the Eagles (7-2, 5-1).
“We didn’t have an answer for her,” UVA Wise coach Jamie Cluesman said. “She’s a very talented player.”
UVA Wise’s sluggish shooting in the fourth quarter allowed Carson-Newman to pull away and seal the win.
The Cavaliers hit only 3 of 14 shots (21.4%) from the floor and went 1 of 9 (11.1%) in the quarter from the free throw line in the quarter.
UVA Wise also went scoreless for a 5:30 stretch of the final quarter.
“They jumped into that zone and we became passive versus being aggressive,” Cluesman said. “I think we turned the ball over more in the fourth quarter than we did in the first three quarters. We’ll learn from it and we’ll grow from it.”
The Cavaliers also missed the play of former Sullivan Central star Meg Crawford, who is averaging 9.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for UVA Wise.
Crawford did not play Wednesday after suffering a concussion in practice on Tuesday.
Cluesman said she hopes to have Crawford back in the lineup for the Cavs next game when they travel to Lincoln Memorial on Dec. 15.